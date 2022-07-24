Police investigating fatal collision overnight in Columbia

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating a robbery that happened at the Park Plaza Motel in Brooklyn, Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that the robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway, police said.The person who said they were robbed told officers that three Black males entered his room. One of them was armed with a gun, according to authorities.The trio of males forced the robbery victim into the bathroom where they allegedly bound his arms and legs, police said.They then demanded money from him, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet, according to authorities.They also took his backpack when they left the room and fled in an unknown direction, police said.Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6135 or call the Anne Arundel County Police tip0line at 410-222-4700.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO