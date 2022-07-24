ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Police investigating fatal collision overnight in Columbia

howardcountymd.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Columbia early this morning in which the driver was killed. At...

www.howardcountymd.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

70-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Carroll County

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A 70-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Carroll County, Maryland State Police said. Sharon Hilditch, of Lineboro, was driving a 2013 Mazda Miata that was involved in a crash. She died at the scene, police said. Investigators said an oncoming pick-up...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
Columbia, MD
Accidents
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lyft driver cooperating in Maryland man's death investigation, police say

BALTIMORE -- Delaware State Police said Wednesday they have identified the Lyft driver connected to a crash that killed a Maryland man, and that the driver is cooperating with their investigation. Sidney Wolf, 43, of Gaithersburg, was struck and killed Sunday after being thrown out of his rideshare on a Delaware highway.  The Lyft driver allegedly drove away after the collision.The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach, Delaware, authorities said.Authorities said Wolf and friends had ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach when they got into an unspecified...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale man

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Jerrold Stitt III, 36, is 5’9″ tall and weighs roughly 260 pounds. He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Franklin Square Drive. He was last seen...
ROSEDALE, MD
WBOC

Lyft Driver Identified in Deadly Dewey Beach Crash

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have identified the Lyft driver whose passenger was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning on Coastal Highway near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach. State police spokesman Cpl. Leonard DeMalto told WBOC on Wednesday "the Lyft driver has been...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Snowden#University Of Maryland
NBC Washington

Details Emerge After 12-Year-Old Driver Dies in Maryland Crash

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, as she was behind the wheel early Sunday had been driving a man who lived with her family, police said. Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Germantown

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who committed an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 3 a.m., 5th district officers...
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Robbery victim tied up in bathroom of Brooklyn motel, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating a robbery that happened at the Park Plaza Motel in Brooklyn, Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that the robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway, police said.The person who said they were robbed told officers that three Black males entered his room. One of them was armed with a gun, according to authorities.The trio of males forced the robbery victim into the bathroom where they allegedly bound his arms and legs, police said.They then demanded money from him, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet, according to authorities.They also took his backpack when they left the room and fled in an unknown direction, police said.Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6135 or call the Anne Arundel County Police tip0line at 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Hospitalized Following Incident At Baltimore Pool: Report

A teen is recovering after nearly drowning during a late night swim in a closed Baltimore City pool, reports CBS News. Authorities arrived to find the 15-year-old boy outside of the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 after he managed to pull himself out of the water, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy