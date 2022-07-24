ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See the stroke death rate in Iowa

By Stacker
Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers trending upward for 7 straight weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’sCOVID-19 update is showing another increase in positive tests. The weekly number has gone up by about 600. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 7,264 positive tests in the last seven days. This is the seventh week in a row IDPH has reported...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Iowa ranks second in nation for health care

(The Center Square) – Iowa is the second-best state in the nation for health care, according to a new study from MoneyGeek. The personal finance technology company analyzed data to form composite scores comprising health outcomes, cost and access. Iowa ranks second nationally overall, with a score of 95.4,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Iowa#Heart Disease#Diseases#General Health
KAAL-TV

How many states border Iowa?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Billy Bishop from Kasson!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DNR investigating cause of fish kill at Iowa lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources looking for the cause of a fish kill at Storm Lake. DNR biologists say the fish kill is affecting primarily the common carp. Many of that species of fish are washing up on the shores of Storm Lake. Tests are...
STORM LAKE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial pushed back. Doug Jensen’s attorney filed a motion Monday to move back his trial from September to February. The motion cites ongoing publicity from the January 6th hearings as the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Monday was 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy