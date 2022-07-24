Alabama is the #2 state with the highest stroke death rate

Ansleigh Carstens, an upcoming senior at Calvary Christian School, recently attended ALA Alabama Girls State. The Phenix City native represented the area and learned about city, county, and state government structure. She ran for Governor of the Nationalist party with an agenda to work with the Board of Education to institute a more independent approach for teachers to control more of what they are doing in the classroom, while also providing proper instruction on how to adjust to the technological upgrades in the school system.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO