UPDATE Norwood: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Found

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested two of three women it was looking for in connection with in an apparently racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.It happened on a Q-52 bus.Police say the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the head with an object.Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, "I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.Tuesday, police say two of the three suspects have been apprehended. One of the suspects is 16, the other is 15. They face assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO