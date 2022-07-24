ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

UPDATE Norwood: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Found

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD said a 12-year-old boy reported missing in Norwood has been found. Prior to being located, police said the boy had last been seen on July 16 at 10.30 p.m. in the vicinity of Bainbridge Avenue and East 207th Street in Norwood. On Sunday, July 24,...

www.norwoodnews.org

