See the stroke death rate in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The heat and humidity on Sunday produced a dangerous environment for people who typically spend time outdoors.That's when Baltimore's heat index—or the "feels like" temperature outside—hit the triple digits.The heat wave could cause dangerous heat-related illnesses, especially to children under the age of four and senior citizens, according to Chief Medical Officer at Carroll Hospital Mark Olszyk."The three stages are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and if you get to heat exhaustion you need to find a cool place, get some rest, get some water," Olszyk said. "If you're onto heat stroke where you actually have mental status changes, then...
