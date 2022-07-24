ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy’s loss of Mario Draghi is a warning to progressives across Europe – and to the EU | Lorenzo Marsili

By Lorenzo Marsili
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th2BS_0gr4mUWX00
Mario Draghi waves to lawmakers at the end of his speech to the Chamber of Deputies Photograph: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

In a summer overshadowed by war in Europe, a pandemic, an energy and cost of living crisis and climate chaos, Italy has decided to follow the UK and trigger a government collapse .

Mario Draghi, the internationally admired former head of the European Central Bank, was never elected but was called upon in 2021 to lead a temporary government of national unity. That unity ended last week.

Other European leaders are dismayed; many Italians are incredulous. The Draghi cabinet achieved consistently high approval ratings. And while Britain at least looks destined for a modicum of continuity as it switches Conservative leaders, Italy after a year and a half of apparent political stability is now heading for a September election where hard-right parties including the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party top the polls .

The immediate culprits for the collapse of Draghi’s administration are easy to identify: his coalition partners the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, the far-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia decided to boycott a confidence vote on a package of measures to ease the cost of living crisis.

And yet, the problem is not so much that these parties are selfish and irresponsible for collapsing Draghi’s plans: of course they are. The problem is that top-down government by technocrats does not work in the first place and Italian progressives have failed to craft a viable alternative to the right. Just blaming Five Star or the League is a self-absolving narrative that risks becoming an alibi for further inaction.

Draghi’s international prestige is no excuse for ignoring the shortfalls of his technocratic approach. Italy was always constitutionally required to have parliamentary elections by next spring. Ahead of that, it is only natural that political parties that had coalesced artificially to form a government to relaunch the economy post-pandemic would begin to raise their voices to establish distinctive identities with the electorate. This is how democratic politics functions: parties represent different worldviews and the electorate wants to be aware of the differences.

Related: Italy’s far right celebrate Draghi’s downfall and look poised to take power

Draghi brought about his own downfall. Understandably but ultimately self-defeatingly, he refused to yield to pressure and hand over symbolic wins to members of his coalition. Such compromise is what politics is made of. Witness Germany’s governing coalition, which agreed to lower the price of gas to please the free market Liberals and ensure almost-free public transport to allow the Greens also to claim victory.

Brushing aside the differences between parties is no way to guarantee the stability of a system. It only places a lid on simmering water until the pot inevitably boils over.

Such explosions in democracies are called elections. But why is the prospect of an election in Italy right now so worrying?

The irresponsible actions of Five Star or the League should not give Italy’s progressives a free pass. They have failed to provide a realistic alternative to either unelected technocracy or the hard-right backlash against it. If such an alternative existed, the prospect of early elections would not be as threatening as it seems and international commentators would not have to urge that Draghi be given six more months , however desirable that seems.

It is too often overlooked that while the Italian right is a more or less stable coalition of three parties, the progressive field includes at least three liberal parties, the left-leaning Democratic party, the anti-establishment Five Star, and three or four left and green parties. Relations between them are far from stable: many of the centrist parties have placed a veto on any coalition with Five Star, which has responded in kind, while several of the left parties would not join with the liberals and some even with the Democrats. This childish game of reciprocal vetoes keeps Italy’s progressives out of power.

Enrico Letta , leader of the Democratic party and a former prime minister, has put in painstaking work to create a broad front with a realistic chance of beating the hard right in the elections. His aspirations have now all but gone out of the window.

The weakness of Italian progressives is a chronic problem for Italy as well as for Europe. A hard-right administration in Italy would weaken the EU at a crucial time of geopolitical confrontation. It would empower Eurosceptic leaders such as Viktor Orbán or hopefuls such as Marine Le Pen, weaken consensus on Russia and impede deeper political integration with ambitious common policies on defence or energy.

And yet, again, we should refrain from using the Italian right as a cover for European inaction. Even with Draghi, previously hailed as the saviour of the euro , in power in Rome, and pro-European administrations in Germany and France, the EU as a whole has struggled to work together in key areas despite converging crises. EU governments have not, for example, taken on board demands of the recent Conference on the Future of Europe , which included a removal of unanimous vote – the practice that stalls most EU decision-making – or been able to construct common defence and energy policies despite the clear and urgent need for both.

Mourning the end of an internationally respected government in Italy should not make us forget these facts: Italian progressives need to build a serious alternative to the right and the EU needs to become a true political actor with ambitious common policies for the sake of all its citizens. A hard-right government in Italy means an even less conducive environment for progress on either. But let’s not fool ourselves: none of this was happening while Draghi was in government. The silver lining is that none of this is made impossible by Draghi losing power.

  • Lorenzo Marsili is an Italian philosopher, the founder of the European Alternatives movement and author of Planetary Politics – A Manifesto

Comments / 9

Lynn is fed up!
1d ago

Liberal’s summer of “love and tolerance” is over. It’s time for the world to get back to normal. I’m glad people are voting with their pocketbooks now, and not their feelings. It’s been a ridiculous alphabet soup & rainbow filled two years.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Enrico Letta
Person
Viktor Orbán
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Economy#Eu#The European Central Bank#European#Italians#Conservative#Brothers Of Italy Party#Five Star Movement#Forza Italia
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy