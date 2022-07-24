ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns have 3 of PFF's 'Top 50' players in the NFL

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X2aA_0gr4eBiI00

On a national level, how a team’s roster or individual players are viewed stays mostly static unless major development or drop-off in the previous years. For the Cleveland Browns, the lack of success of the team has often minimized how individual players are viewed.

With the playoff run in 2020 and a close to .500 record to follow it up, some of that may be shifting a bit. The Browns are now known to have a very talented roster with the question at quarterback still concerning.

Pro Football Focus, which tries to cut through narrative and bias using their grading scales, put out their list of the top 50 players in the NFL. Three from Cleveland made the list:

  • #12 – DE Myles Garrett
  • #18 – OL Joel Bitonio
  • #44 – RB Nick Chubb

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh each had two representatives on the list while Baltimore only had one, newcomer S Marcus Williams. Among AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts also had three players make the list.

Only the Los Angeles Chargers, with four, had more players make PFF’s top 50 list in the AFC.

While there is no honorable mention list, it would be interesting to see where Browns players like Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, Amari Cooper and John Johnson might have been if the list went to 100. Deshaun Watson has a chance to re-establish himself as a top-level player if he gets on the field in 2022 as well.

Cleveland’s roster is talented. Having three players make the top 50 list is proof of that. Now, can Watson and the rest lift the team to get to the top of the division and conference? In the end, that will be all that matters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch on defense

With every offseason, positional battles become a talking point for fans and media alike. This one was no different. On both sides of the ball, the Patriots added players that they will hope will make an impact on the team come September. While none of these signings were as flashy as the ones the team made the last offseason, they will still hopefully help out in any way that they can.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer not giving him chance to break Randy Moss' record

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s handling of the 2021 regular season finale was one of the biggest head-scratchers in his eight-year run with the team. Star wideout Justin Jefferson remembers it vividly considering it was the day he came within 16 yards of breaking legendary receiver Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632). And yet, the All-Pro receiver isn’t holding on to any grudges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield told fan to put away a Browns jersey while arriving at Panthers training camp

When it comes to sports breakups, it doesn’t get much more awkward than the Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns saga. The Browns drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018, became contenders with him but acquired Deshaun Watson — despite 20-plus civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct — at the first sign of Mayfield’s regression.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Xavier Thomas has one of ‘biggest projections’ among edge rushers in 2022

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently ranked the top 25 edge rushers in the country ahead of the 2022 season, and Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas cracked the top ten. With his previous production and potential in mind, PFF ranked Thomas as the tenth-best edge rusher in the nation, slightly ahead of his teammate, Myles Murphy, who came in at No. 9. Entering his fifth season with the Tigers, Thomas could be primed for his most productive year yet as a part of one of, what many expect to be, one of the nation’s top defensive fronts. Thomas finished 2021 with 21 total tackles...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make two roster moves on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their first full-team practice of 2022 training camp on Wednesday, with excitement in the air surrounding what many believe will be a bounce-back season by the team. Baltimore had their veterans report to camp on Tuesday, with all but one player showing up in rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy