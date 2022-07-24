See the stroke death rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,956 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include six men and three women in the follow age groups: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3). One new death was reported in each of the following counties: Brown, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Tripp.
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
Population changes in the Black Hills could make it easier for the Forest Service to justify changes to forest management that could affect the local economy. The June 2022 Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessment of Socioeconomics (on which the Forest Service is formally taking public comment through August 1) reports that the seven counties in the Black Hills National Forest area of influence (Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, and Fall River in South Dakota; Crook and Weston in Wyoming) experienced a higher population growth rate than South Dakota, Wyoming, or the United States as a whole. Census data also show that the Black Hills population skews older than the South Dakota, Wyoming, and national medians:
(The Center Square) - A consultant recommended 18 new corrections facilities in South Dakota with a price tag of $608.2 million. The DLR Group listed 18 recommendations in a report to the Incarceration Construction Fund Legislative Task Force. Among the projects listed are a new 1,372-bed multi-custody correctional facility to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. It would cost about $338.5 million and take about 33 months to build, according to the report.
There was a response to my piece concerning Kristi Noem’s canceled special session to take up the abortion issue. It came from Mark Falk, who like me is a retired Rapid City attorney. He asked if someone who obtains an abortion could be charged with first-degree murder under current South Dakota law.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Unity Rd., the national cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. opens South Dakota’s first medical cannabis establishment on July 27. The new shop is located in the Sioux Falls suburb of Hartford at 404 West Opal Lane. Unity Rd. is a...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks for smoke alarm checks after recent fires. SFFR said many of the recent structure fires in the city had one thing in common: they were missing working smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Operating at 44 schools in the district and transporting roughly 9,000 kids...
The South Dakota Legislature’s Incarceration Construction Fund Task Force held its first meeting yesterday (July 26, 2022) in Pierre. Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko provided an overview of each of the facilities in the state’s prison system. She says the Women’s Prison in Pierre is over crowded and understaffed.
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is nearing another milestone for medical marijuana. Unity Rd. in Hartford is gearing to open its doors on Wednesday, making it the first state-licensed cannabis dispensary in the state’s history. It’s been a long time coming since 70 percent of South Dakota voters said “yes” to cannabis for medicinal use in November 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to see a need for both foster and adoptive families across the state. Governor Kristi Noem created the Stronger Families Together initiative in May of 2021 in order to encourage South Dakota families to become foster families. Between May of 2021 and May of 2022, 304 families became licensed to foster in South Dakota, exceeding their goal of 300 families.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota’s second-largest industry – tourism – is seeing a dip from the record high in 2021, but it’s still going strong. “It’s been an interesting season,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota’s Secretary of Tourism. “So, we’re coming off of 2021 – that was absolutely crazy – and I think this year we’re seeing a little bit of what I would call ‘evening-out’ of tourism.”
A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders...
A bridge over the James River on state Highway 46 will be dedicated to a fallen South Dakota veteran next month. Staff Sgt. Daniel Cuka died serving in Iraq on convoy operations in 2005. The dedication is part of a state program that dedicates bridges to soldiers who died in...
Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon. There are new developments in the deadly...
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
WAVERLY, S.D.–A popular steakhouse in northeast South Dakota is closing its doors. Staff of the Waverly Steakhouse posted on social media that after 13 years, the days of operating the steakhouse, “will be coming to an end this weekend.”. The post went on to say, “our entire staff...
