ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Industry - Episode 2.03 - The Fool - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) The high of landing Bloom (Jay Duplass) soon wears off when Harper (Myha’la...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Good Trouble - Episode 4.16 - Mama Told Me - Press Release

Aug. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – Episode #4016 – “Mama Told Me”. Davia visits home and is forced to face her hometown demons. Gael and Isabella cope with the fallout of their violent encounter. Mariana and the FCGs have to decide between prioritizing morals or profits for the success of their business.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Duplass
Person
Ken Leung
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Episode 5.07 - Love on the Brain - Press Release

Aug. 31 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT) – Episode #5007 – “Love on the Brain”. Doug throws a party at Bar None and invites the crew. Junior considers opening up to Annika. Kiela finds herself on RA duty while Zaara plays the field. Aaron tries to be a good wingman, putting his long-distance relationship to the test.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Little Demon - Episode 1.01 + 1.02 - Press Release

Chrissy Feinberg's first day of seventh grade goes south when she discovers she's the Antichrist. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Chrissy gets carried away with possessing people and an old associate seeks revenge on Satan. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Top 400 Cable Shows: Week Ending 24th July 2022

We're now going to be posting the Top 400 Cable Shows here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rican Healthcare
spoilertv.com

High School Musical - Episode 3.05 - The Real Campers of Shallow Lake - Press Release

Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake" After promising juicy drama for the "Frozen" documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake," complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Not Okay - Trailer, Promotional Photos + Synopsis

“Not Okay” follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Season 3 - Ben Levin & Kim Rhodes Join Cast

Legacies alum Ben Levin and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) have joined the upcoming third season of CW’s Kung Fu in heavily recurring roles. Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Warrior - Season 3 - Mark Dacascos & Chelsea Muirhead Joins Cast

Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-O) and Chelsea Muirhead (Slo Pitch) are set as series regulars on the upcoming third season of martial arts crime drama Warrior on HBO Max. Dacascos portryas Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong and Li Yong’s old friend and mentor.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Motherland: Fort Salem - Book Club - Review: Wartime Reunions

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. It is a rare show that manages to never have a bad episode during a season, even rarer to never have a bad episode throughout its entire run. Yet that is exactly what Motherland: Fort Salem is on track to do. They delivered yet another densely packed episode that should work under no circumstances. Cramming this much into a single episode is unimaginable to most shows because it's hard to pull off logistically. Yet, here we are, having an episode that shouldn't work turned into a spectacular hour of television. This episode was another example of the travesty that is otherwise known as the cancellation of this series. A show capable of doing what this one does that pulls in impressive social media buzz should have been allowed several more seasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Let the Right One In - First Look Teaser Promo + Premiere Date Press Release

LOS ANGELES – July 26, 2022 – SHOWTIME will debut its new thriller drama LET THE RIGHT ONE IN on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, October 7, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Led by Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the 10-episode series from Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer) also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

iCarly - Renewed for a 3rd Season

July 27, 2022 - Paramount+ today announced that its hit original series, iCARLY, has been renewed for a third season. The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger. Season three will go into production later this year and will premiere in 2023 exclusively on Paramount+ around the world.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

2022 Character Cup - Round 1B

Welcome to round 1B. Seven matches in and my bracket is already busted. This should be a very interesting Cup. Although there is still 15 minutes left to vote in the opening round, nothing is very close at this stage so unless something changes quickly, the following characters will advance to round 2: OA Zidan, Lea Dilallo, Dexter Morgan, Sherlock Holmes, Leo Fitz, Raymond Reddington, and Wanda Maximoff. Here’s hoping some of your favorites made it through as we enter Day 2. Below is a link to all the 2022 Character Cup posts, the prediction contest, a current set of brackets, and most importantly, the daily TV Talk Topic. We have a new TV Talk Topic every day and all are encouraged to participate. It's my favorite part of the contest. I will post the prediction contest leaders when I get back this evening.
SPORTS
spoilertv.com

Those About To Die - Ordered To Series by peacock

Peacock has handed a gladiator drama series directed by Roland Emmerich a straight-to-series order. The NBCU streamer has given the order to Those About To Die, inspired by Daniel Mannix’s eponymous non-fiction book. The series is a large-scale drama set within the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of gladiatorial...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grey’s Anatomy - Season 19 - Harry Shum Jr. Joins Cast

Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. rounds out the group of five new resident cast additions for the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s venerable medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He joins recently cast Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. All five will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - All Those Who Wander - Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “All Those Who Wander” was written by Davy Perez (Supernatural and American Crime) and was directed by Christopher J Byrne, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Clarice, American Gods, and 12 Monkeys. I’m sorry this review is late – I was one of those wandering (and sick)! This was a pretty good episode – except that we lose one of my very favorite characters – Hemmer (Bruce Horak). Very, very sad face here! Horak is absolutely fantastic in the episode. It also seems like we won’t be seeing more of Christina Chong as La’an - at least not in the short term.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 1 - Review

Based on a book series of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty was an instant hit upon its release last month. The first season focused on the first book of the series and fans were not disappointed. Newcomer Lola Tung portrayed the beloved Belly Conklin, alongside Chris Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher. With both fan favorite moments from the book incorporated word-for-word and new storylines and characters, it was the perfect weekend binge-watch.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy