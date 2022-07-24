ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEL 96.5

Does a ‘Not Responsible For Broken Windshields’ Sign Work In Louisiana?

By Greg Atoms
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you're driving down the road in Louisiana and you see a truck ahead of you. There's one of two options, slow way down and stay away from them, or try to get by them as fast as possible. Because dump trucks and work trucks all over this state are constantly...

kpel965.com

Comments / 18

Karla Chandler
3d ago

I had all the information that they say is needed and I was told it is considered road hazard. They blew it off, so I had to come out of pocket for a new windshield on a brand new car, ( one week old) I was mad. just another example of Louisiana doing whatever they want regardless of laws. In my opinion, if anyone in Law enforcement follows a law here it is only because they want to not because they are supposed to.

Reply(7)
7
RedHeadedCajun
3d ago

Many years ago I had a huge bolt fly off of a truck and crash through my very expensive windshield on my classic 1977 Camaro. Followed it until I got to the business,walked inside and asked for the owner. He came out and I practically dragged him outside to show him the damage and the bolt still in my windshield. He said how do I know it was my driver and I said go take a look I bet this bolt is missing off this truck that I followed straight here. He went back inside called and got two prices for my windshield and thought the prices were outrageous. I went back out to my car and got my receipt for my week old windshield that was even more and he immediately gave me a check for the cheaper of the two estimates he got and he even apologized. Things were different then.

Reply
4
Dale Guillot
3d ago

if people would follow them at a safe distance instead of right up against their butts there would be less incidents. I've had broken windshields before and it was from all types of vehicles, small and large, but every time it happened, it was from on coming traffic in the opposite lane. their tires picked up rocks or debris on the road that was just a road hazard. it is aggravating and costly but it happens, so no use to cry about it!

Reply
4
Related
96.5 KVKI

What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?

Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Worker Accused of Identity Theft Via Drive Thru

A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions. Here are the latest potential victims as noted by...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Windshields#Vehicles#Traffic#Kvue#Dot
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River. The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Mega Millions Climbs to $1.02 Billion, Louisiana Gets $10,000 Win

A ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000 this morning and the game's jackpot will be over $1 billion dollars the next time they play. If you thought people were going crazy over the Mega Millions lottery before, just wait until Friday. The multi-state lottery game did not get a jackpot winner last night. That means the estimated prize of $830 million will continue to climb. Based on information from the Mega Millions website the jackpot on Friday evening could be at least $1.02 billion or maybe a little bit more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with threatening school shootings in Mississippi, Louisiana

An Arkansas man has been arrested after police say he threatened mass shootings at high schools in Mississippi and Louisiana. Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Kenneth Allen Moody, 31, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats by both their office as well as the Vidalia (Louisiana) Police Department, just across the Mississippi River from Natchez, Mississippi.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during search warrant in Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with possessing and distributing a cocktail of cocaine and another opioid labeled “Gray Death.”. According to New Iberia Police, Monday’s seizure followed a report from a concerned citizen about illegal drug activity at a home...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Boater Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July 23 Boating Incident

Louisiana Boater Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July 23 Boating Incident. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 24, 2022, that enforcement division agents are looking into a boating fatality that occurred on July 23 in Tangipahoa Parish.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings

Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today

Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Is there a teacher shortage in northwest Louisiana?

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a teacher shortage across the country. Some school districts are hundreds of teachers short headed into a new school year. In Northwest Louisiana, it’s a mixed bag. Some districts are fully staffed, some are not, which is better than other parts of the country....
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Have Arrested 1 and are Searching for 2 Responsible for Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff

Louisiana Authorities Have Arrested 1 and are Searching for 2 Responsible for Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 25, 2022, that on June 24 and June 29, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives responded to numerous vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in South Lake Charles and Moss Bluff.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries

Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy