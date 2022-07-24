Louisiana is the #4 state with the highest stroke death rate

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
2 people hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a pole in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Prescott Road and North 38th Street [...]
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $130 million in grants this week to create more affordable and accessible internet services for more than 66,000 households and businesses in 50 parishes. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan and coordinated by the state’s Granting Unserved...
Traffic impacted following a wreck in Ascension Parish (Gonzales, LA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, a traffic collision in Ascension Parish led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at about 9 a.m. on Airline Highway at LA 30 [...]
Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. CDT at a south Alabama prison. James was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall's daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison. But Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday she planned to let the execution proceed.Prosecutors said James briefly dated...
