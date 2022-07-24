ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

There Are 3 Types of Nightmares—Here’s How They Impact Your Sleep and Mood the Next Day, According to an Expert

By Kells McPhillips
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUL1X_0gr4Wq6N00

Let's be honest: In many ways, 2022 feels like a waking nightmare (see... any news broadcast). When current events are taking an ever-increasing toll on your mental health, logging a good night's rest is a key element of keeping peace of mind. So if frightening dreams are becoming a regular nighttime visitor, a psychologist says there are three types of nightmares you need to know about (and a few key steps you can take to keep them at bay).

"Nightmares are often referred to as parasomnia," says psychotherapist Lee Phillips, LCSW, EdD. (Parasomnia is an umbrella term for several sleep-disturbance disorders that include nightmares, sleepwalking, and sleep paralysis.) "Nightmares can occur while the person is falling asleep, during sleep, or when waking up," Dr. Phillips says. Most people report having nightmares during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, a stage of sleep characterized by increased brain activity, increased heart rate, and quicker breathing.

What causes nightmares is a bit of a mystery. We know it doesn't involve Vecna dragging you into the Upside Down, but studies are slowly beginning to reveal more on this topic. "Research shows nightmares may be caused by trauma, lack of sleep, medications, substance use, the viewing of horror films, reading scary books, and other disorders," says Dr. Phillips. He notes that his own clients have experienced nightmares in conjunction with stress, anxiety, and depression.

Although nightmare science is still in its early stages, researchers have managed to identify three specific types of nightmares. Below, Dr. Phillips breaks them down and explains why you may be experiencing them. Plus, he offers a few ways to attempt to keep you sleep full of good dreams. Just remember: If your nightmares are inhibiting you from a good night's sleep or persisting, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor to find out what personalized changes you can make to keep your time in bed more peaceful.

The three types of nightmares

1. Idiopathic nightmares

Idiopathic nightmares are imaginative dream sequences that are not the result of trauma. (They're the most common type of disturbed dreaming.) A person often starts having this type of dream in childhood, and it can follow you into your adult years. For example, growing up, I had nightmares about the purple Teletubby ("Tinky-Winky") trying to join my volleyball team. (Luckily, I don't have this one anymore.)

"Idiopathic nightmares occur when a person is highly stressed," says Dr. Phillips. "The person may also have these types of nightmares due to other mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and psychotic disorders."

Dr. Phillips says that idiopathic nightmares can lead to emotional irritability during the day. "Because of the high levels of stress, the person can experience emotional instability causing them to experience initial—can't fall asleep—and middle insomnia—waking in the middle of REM sleep," he says.

2. Recurrent nightmares

As the name implies, recurrent nightmares are nightmares that repeat on a semi-frequent basis. Recurring dreams are common in times of unmanaged stress and may reflect ongoing conflicts you can't or won't resolve. A classic example is a dream where you show up to school stark naked because you feel unprepared for what the day has in store. If you continue to feel overwhelmed at work, these dreams may continue to visit you.

"Recurrent nightmares can cause irritability due to lack of sleep. Often, people get annoyed because it is the same dream repeatedly," says Dr. Phillips. "They can also experience anxiety and worry because they fear the nightmares will not end."

3. Post-traumatic nightmares

Post-traumatic nightmares essentially re-enact a traumatic moment in vivid detail, and are very common in people who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Post-traumatic nightmares can cause severe symptoms of anxiety and panic. The person can also experience irritability and depression," says Dr. Lee. He adds that this type of dream will lead to having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. In the worst cases, sufferers may self-medicate to help themselves stay asleep (a measure that will only make things worse.)

Fortunately, researchers are beginning to develop treatment options for folks whose past is showing up in their dreams. If this sounds like you, it's a good idea to work directly with a mental health expert.

How to deal if your nighttime hours are plagued by bad dreams

If you find yourself dreading bedtime, Dr. Phillips recommends prioritizing self care above all else. "Nightmares tend to take their own course of action, and they may decrease over time. We may not be able to stop them, but we may be able to calm them by engaging in self care—like exercise, mindfulness, healthy eating habits, and psychotherapy," he says.

He also recommends refraining from drinking and making sure you leave at least a few hours between the time you take your last bite of dinner and the time you go to bed.

You can also try meditating beneath the covers, listening to a sleep story, or doing something else that feels relaxing and safe for you. And, just to really emphasize this point, make sure you're seeking professional help if your dreams are getting out of hand. You deserve a good night's rest.

Have trouble falling back to sleep after a weird dream? Here's some guidance:

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Why Perfectionists Are Often the ‘Best’ at Procrastinating—And How to Deal, According to Psychologists

By definition, perfection means having zero flaws. That ridiculously high (read: unreachable) standard is baked into the concept of perfectionism, making this tendency often lead to all-or-nothing thinking: “It’s either perfect or unworthy.” In that mindset, it may seem more sensible to put off doing something until you feel sure you can ace it. Cue: the perfectionism-procrastination loop.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%

From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Paralysis#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Stages#Depression#Expert#Lcsw
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Expert, and Here’s What I Wish Everyone Knew About the Most Effective Way To Eat for Restful Sleep’

After endless hours of tossing and turning, checking the clock repeatedly, and losing count of way too many sheep, winding down for the night to catch some Z’s can quickly become a stressful event. We know all too well how frustrating this can be. Aside from tried-and-true ways of getting in the right headspace—like listening to a guided meditation or practicing lengthened breathing exercises—to achieve a solid state of relaxation, knowing what to eat before going to bed can also play a role in how sweet your dreams will be.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Here’s How Your Body Is Telling You That You May Need More Electrolytes

POV: You went out last night, and now you’re exerting every last ounce of effort clawing your way to the Pedialyte on your nightstand. Of course it’s just out of arm’s reach, and your severe dehydration makes you feel like this is a cruel joke. After finally getting ahold of your drink and glugging it down, you feel like a weight has lifted and you can finally (almost) move again.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Jupiter Retrograde in Aries Will Beg Us All—Especially These 3 Signs—To Focus on the Big Picture

If you’ve found yourself wondering why this summer feels a little like one continual ride on the struggle bus, allow some astrology to explain. We’re currently in the midst of a whole slate of planetary retrogrades, with transformative Pluto, taskmaster Saturn, dreamy Neptune, and even trauma-centered minor planet Chiron all backpedaling through the sky. On July 28, we’ll add auspicious Jupiter to that list, as it goes retrograde in Aries and chugs backward through the sign for a few months, dipping into Pisces in late October and stationing direct on November 23. But in the case of this optimistic planet, the backspin could actually feel productive—if you let it.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Well+Good

7 Luxury, All-Inclusive Wellness Resorts in the United States Perfect for Your Next Getaway

While planning every little detail of a trip can be half the fun of traveling (especially if you're a Virgo), sometimes all you want is to have everything you hope to see, do, and eat in one place—and figured out before you arrive. Enter the joys of all-inclusive vacation packages, which typically cover your accommodations along with food, drinks, gratuities, and activities at the destination. It's a higher up-front price tag in many cases, but some people love having everything handled in advance—and it may save you money overall, depending on where you stay.
TRAVEL
Well+Good

Buckle Up: This Month’s Triple Conjunction in Taurus Could Rock Our Collective World

The events of the past few years have forced us out of our comfort zones. Though we might be eager to return to familiarity, this summer promises at least one more surprise, courtesy of the cosmos. On July 31, innovator Uranus will meet up with the fated north node (an astrological point in the sky where the moon’s orbit intercepts the ecliptic plane) and action-oriented Mars, all in the sign of Taurus. And the energy of this triple conjunction in Taurus could point us toward a new path forward or shed new light on how to integrate the recent chaos.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

‘I’m an ER Doctor and Toxicologist, and These Are 4 Things I Will Never Do Because They’ve Been Proven Too Dangerous’

TikTok is abuzz with the informative and cautionary trend of videos featuring medical practitioners like emergency room (ER) doctors, psychologists, occupational therapists, and the like sharing the things they would never do, given the knowledge and experience they've gained in their field. The initial video that inspired the other practitioners was the TikTok user Aj Malfi (@medquestions), a fourth-year medical student who had recently finished his one-month rotation in the emergency department. His examples included never riding a motorcycle or inviting road rage by honking his horn.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

How I’m Managing My Treatment-Resistant Depression

I started taking antidepressants about three years ago, but they haven’t worked well for me—at least, not yet. Trying different medications has felt like a roller coaster; at times I’ve felt empty and hollow, but there have been pockets of time where I’ve felt better than ever. Still, I haven’t found the exact right regimen yet. That's because I have treatment-resistant depression (TRD), which isn't a DSM diagnosis but is very much real.
BROOKLYN, NY
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Being So Needy

For very natural reasons, many of us feel an anxious, distracting need to prove ourselves worthy through exhausting self-advertising.. Mindfulness practice is a popular way to get over ourselves so we can get on with life but there may be more efficient direct ways. Often the most effective remedy for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

This ‘Secret Solution’ Resurfacing Toner Has 2 Derm-Favorite Ingredients That Help Quickly Even Skin Complexion

In a world where new skin-care products seem to be launching each and every day, it’s nothing short of noteworthy to see products actually rack up a real fan-following. After all, in an oversaturated market, many products claim to be "groundbreaking" and "complexion-changing" when few actually are. So when a product actually lives up to its claims and leaves users amazed, well, it’s worth mentioning. That’s why today we’re to talk about Tula’s Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic® 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner ($42), which is one product that most definitely lives up to its own self-proclaimed hype.
SKIN CARE
Psych Centra

When You Can’t Stop Seeing the Negative in Everything

“Negative” thoughts can feel defeating — but various strategies can help you overcome them. When life feels overwhelming, you may wonder when you will catch a break. You’ve tried practicing gratitude, but nothing seems to take away the difficult feelings and thoughts. Everyone has challenging thoughts every...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Factors That May Disrupt Your Body’s Vitamin D Absorption, and What To Do About It

You've likely heard it before that when the sun is shining and you don't have to be inside, getting out and catching some rays can offer you a valuable nutrient: vitamin D. First, it's imperative to underscore the fact that Cancer.org recommends that you always wear sunscreen even indoors—however, some very minimal, highly-protected exposure to sunlight (as well as consuming vitamin D-rich foods) can offer this key nutrient, which benefits your bones, brain, and immune system.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘Cowboy Caviar’ Is the Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Snack You’ll Be Eating All Summer

Do you ever spend countless hours staring blankly into your fully-stocked fridge, thinking to yourself, there’s just nothing in here to eat? Be honest: We’re all likely guilty as charged on occasion. Before you grab your phone to place an order for delivery, we have the most delicious solution. Not to mention, this dish is made with a handful of good-for-you ingredients you likely already have in your pantry or fridge (because food waste doesn’t stand a chance around here).
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

How Important Is It To Have ‘Odor Compatibility’ With Friends and Romantic Partners?

Chances are, you can recall a time when you passed by a stranger, found their scent to be particularly delightful, and perhaps felt a fleeting spark of instant attraction. Or maybe you’ve stepped into a room that a partner or close friend just left only to catch a whiff of their unique smell and feel totally comforted. While these conscious smelling experiences nod to the connection between odor and compatibility, according to recent research, they’re just brushing the surface. When it comes to the different ways that body odor can influence a platonic or romantic connection, there’s likely far more than meets the nose.
RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy