See the stroke death rate in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa has been named the #1 hospital in Oklahoma in the 2022-2023 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This is the sixth year that Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. The hospital was also rated...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahomans are wondering when they should get their second booster. With a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron BA.5 subvariant, some might think now is the time to get more protection against the virus. Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health said if you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma education officials have sparred over millions of dollars in funding. On Monday, the Secretary of Education Ryan Walters moved to approve funding for all early childhood care and education. However, there was a public conflict with state superintendent Joy Hofmeister. It was a war...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department collects positive covid-19 test numbers every 7 days from labs, urgent care, hospitals, and doctors’ offices to keep the community updated. And this week southwest Oklahoma is in the red. Brandie Combs, the regional director of Oklahoma State Department of...
(The Center Square) - A newly automated distribution center in Oklahoma City will be fully operational by Monday, Jasco CEO Jason Trice and Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday. The company spent $40 million renovating the distribution center to a state-of-the-art automated system, which is expected to expand the location’s capacity...
Oklahoma’s education funding formula is complicated. Take a look at the 540-page state aid calculation document for each district if you don’t believe it. But it’s also incredibly important. The formula is used to determine how much state aid each school district receives based on a variety of factors. For the upcoming school year, that will determine where much of the $3.2 billion allocated by the state to fund K-12 education will go.
INOLA, Okla. — The record high temperatures this summer, coupled with the lack of rain, has cut the grass production for ranchers to feed their cattle in half. And the grass that does grow, grows in short. Meaning ranchers now have less food for their cattle. Kirt Thacker owns...
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found $5.8 million of questionable expenditures coded as instruction during an audit of the school's K-12 spending, according to a report presented to lawmakers on Tuesday. Schools code their expenditures in the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System, which is overseen by...
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. U.S. Department of Education auditors recommended clawing back more than $650,000 in misspent federal coronavirus relief funds from Gov. Kevin Stitt and reviewing an additional $5.5 million in purchases, according to a federal audit released Tuesday. The...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hope is one of the strongest predictors of academic success, and now local educators can learn how to build hope in themselves and in the students they serve. Hope Rising Oklahoma is hosting the state’s first-ever Education Hope Summit in Adair. The free, daylong event will focus on the science of hope and how it can be used to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.
Animal skins have been utilized in the lands we now call Oklahoma for thousands of years. Inhabitants used furs for housing, clothing, containers, and as goods in a vast trade network. Burial sites in Oklahoma record copper jewelry from the Great Lakes region, shell beads and conch shells from the Gulf Coast, and turquoise from present-day New Mexico. These examples show the geographical extent…
Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”
A display about the s1952 state champion Lincoln Lions basketball team called the Claremore Clowns at the 'Heritage, History, and Hope' exhibit at the Claremore Museum of History. We start this episode with taxes! The tax code is complicated, and the fiscal impact of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision on...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsans have been killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer in New Mexico, according to a report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The crash happened Monday morning in Guadalupe County, when with Stephen and Susan Barnes of Tulsa were driving...
Woodie Sylvester will get to serve popcorn for another time as Oklahoma’s oldest living man for his 105th birthday. Throughout his life, Woodie has been able to serve hundreds of pounds of popcorn. Sylvester started working in the Sylvester started working in the movie theater industry when he was a young boy and continued until he retired in 1980. He owned and operated four movie theaters in…
