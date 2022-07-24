See the stroke death rate in Oklahoma

Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO