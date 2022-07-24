ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

See the stroke death rate in Oklahoma

By Stacker
pryorinfopub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Oklahoma using data...

www.pryorinfopub.com

KRMG

Oklahoma patients increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

When should Oklahomans get the second COVID-19 booster?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahomans are wondering when they should get their second booster. With a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron BA.5 subvariant, some might think now is the time to get more protection against the virus. Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health said if you...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department collects positive covid-19 test numbers every 7 days from labs, urgent care, hospitals, and doctors’ offices to keep the community updated. And this week southwest Oklahoma is in the red. Brandie Combs, the regional director of Oklahoma State Department of...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

New distribution center opening in Oklahoma City on Monday

(The Center Square) - A newly automated distribution center in Oklahoma City will be fully operational by Monday, Jasco CEO Jason Trice and Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday. The company spent $40 million renovating the distribution center to a state-of-the-art automated system, which is expected to expand the location’s capacity...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

How a legislative report recommends changing the way Oklahoma pays for public schools

Oklahoma’s education funding formula is complicated. Take a look at the 540-page state aid calculation document for each district if you don’t believe it. But it’s also incredibly important. The formula is used to determine how much state aid each school district receives based on a variety of factors. For the upcoming school year, that will determine where much of the $3.2 billion allocated by the state to fund K-12 education will go.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Report questions accounting practices of Oklahoma State Department of Education

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found $5.8 million of questionable expenditures coded as instruction during an audit of the school's K-12 spending, according to a report presented to lawmakers on Tuesday. Schools code their expenditures in the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System, which is overseen by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Education Hope Summit coming to Northeast Okla. August 9

TULSA, Oklahoma - Hope is one of the strongest predictors of academic success, and now local educators can learn how to build hope in themselves and in the students they serve. Hope Rising Oklahoma is hosting the state’s first-ever Education Hope Summit in Adair. The free, daylong event will focus on the science of hope and how it can be used to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Trapping and the Oklahoma Fur Trade: Then and Now

Animal skins have been utilized in the lands we now call Oklahoma for thousands of years. Inhabitants used furs for housing, clothing, containers, and as goods in a vast trade network. Burial sites in Oklahoma record copper jewelry from the Great Lakes region, shell beads and conch shells from the Gulf Coast, and turquoise from present-day New Mexico. These examples show the geographical extent…
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections takes precautions to protect inmates, employees during heat wave

Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Most rural counties in Oklahoma

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Two Tulsans killed in head-on crash in New Mexico

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsans have been killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer in New Mexico, according to a report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The crash happened Monday morning in Guadalupe County, when with Stephen and Susan Barnes of Tulsa were driving...
TULSA, OK
wdnonline.com

Happy 105th Birthday Cards welcome for Oklahoma’s oldest living man

Woodie Sylvester will get to serve popcorn for another time as Oklahoma’s oldest living man for his 105th birthday. Throughout his life, Woodie has been able to serve hundreds of pounds of popcorn. Sylvester started working in the Sylvester started working in the movie theater industry when he was a young boy and continued until he retired in 1980. He owned and operated four movie theaters in…
OKLAHOMA STATE

