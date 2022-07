You may have heard that Linux is the operating system to use if you care about privacy. But why is that? Is your data suddenly safe just because you use Linux?. Well, yes and no. Once you open up a web browser, you can give all of your data away just like you do on other platforms. But up until that point, no one has any insight into what you’re doing on your Linux-powered PC. Let’s go through some of the reasons why.

