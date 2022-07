According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Kemba Walker and Isaiah Thomas. Charania: "Sources tell me the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other points guards in the free agent marketplace. The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte. The Hornets have a potential need for another reserve point guard, and are expected to be patient in their roster moves as the team awaits the legal process of restricted free agent Miles Bridges from felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse."

