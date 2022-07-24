ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut is the #4 state with the lowest stroke death rate

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Connecticut using data...

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Expands Husky Health Coverage for New Mothers

The governor's office announced that the State of Connecticut is expanding Husky maternal health coverage. Governor Ned Lamont said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved the state's request to extent Husky and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage. Coverage will now be extended from 60 days to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

U.S. News & World Report names top Connecticut hospitals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. News & World Report released its annual report of best hospitals in Connecticut, which assessed 41 hospitals in the state. According to the report, three met "high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state." One was named the top hospital in Connecticut: Yale New Haven Hospital.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Four towns had mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes trapped in four Connecticut towns tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month. The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for WNV. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Officials warn of air quality issues today in Connecticut

Connecticut officials are warning that increased levels of ozone on Wednesday could impact people sensitive to air quality issues. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said ozone levels could approach or exceed a level deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” for parts of the state on Wednesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla cuts ties with Connecticut town that rejected potential showroom

Tesla is cutting ties with South Windsor, Connecticut, after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the automaker’s proposal to open a showroom in the town. Direct-to-Consumer sales, which Tesla utilizes to help customers avoid the stressful process of dealing with dealership franchises, are illegal in Connecticut, and two town planners said the showroom would cost jobs and hurt consumers.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NHPR

New grant aims to address food equity in Connecticut

Raytheon Technologies has awarded Connecticut Foodshare $1.5 million to help increase food access in communities across the state experiencing high food insecurity. In the state, 1 in 8 people is food insecure, according to Feeding America. But with a new grant, residents living in rural areas and communities of color will see a boost in available nutritious food at partner pantries.
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor unveils plan for CT’s economy

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Republican party’s candidate for governor of Connecticut unveiled his plan for the state’s economy. Bob Stefanowski held a news conference at Carrier Home Builders in Plainville on Tuesday morning. Stefanowski said that despite assertions that his opponent, Gov. Ned Lamont, has been a...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, leaving the administration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Reiss, the main spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is leaving the administration. He announced Tuesday he will depart next month to accept a job as a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Connecticut-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

A Bit of Block Island Has Made Its Way to Greater Danbury

I watch CBS Sunday morning every week, and this week's episode featured a story about a wonderful scavenger hunt for hidden glass orbs that takes place on Block Island. It's called The Glass Float Project, and 550 numbered and decorated glass orbs are hidden around the Island for the average person to find and keep. It's become a very popular tourist attraction.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Employee missing from state office building in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman who went missing from a state office building on Tuesday afternoon. State police said troopers responded to a state office building on Lafayette Street in Bridgeport for the report of a missing woman identified as 47-year-old Jessica Miller.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

