Connecticut is the #4 state with the lowest stroke death rate

The governor's office announced that the State of Connecticut is expanding Husky maternal health coverage. Governor Ned Lamont said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved the state's request to extent Husky and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage. Coverage will now be extended from 60 days to...
A lot of studies get released this time of year. You'll read rankings of the best beaches in America by state, who has the best quality of life or which state is the best for road trips. When you review these studies, CT will sometimes leave you asking, "why do I even live here?"
U.S. News & World Report released its annual report of best hospitals in Connecticut, which assessed 41 hospitals in the state. According to the report, three met "high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state." One was named the top hospital in Connecticut: Yale New Haven Hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes trapped in four Connecticut towns tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month. The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program announced on Tuesday that mosquitoes trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for WNV. The...
Connecticut officials are warning that increased levels of ozone on Wednesday could impact people sensitive to air quality issues. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said ozone levels could approach or exceed a level deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” for parts of the state on Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
The deadline for eligible Connecticut families to apply for the state’s $250 per child tax rebate checks is Sunday. With only days left to apply, about 33% of the 300,000 eligible Connecticut taxpayers have yet to request their rebate checks. Governor Ned Lamont said parents should take advantage of...
Tesla is cutting ties with South Windsor, Connecticut, after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the automaker’s proposal to open a showroom in the town. Direct-to-Consumer sales, which Tesla utilizes to help customers avoid the stressful process of dealing with dealership franchises, are illegal in Connecticut, and two town planners said the showroom would cost jobs and hurt consumers.
Raytheon Technologies has awarded Connecticut Foodshare $1.5 million to help increase food access in communities across the state experiencing high food insecurity. In the state, 1 in 8 people is food insecure, according to Feeding America. But with a new grant, residents living in rural areas and communities of color will see a boost in available nutritious food at partner pantries.
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Republican party’s candidate for governor of Connecticut unveiled his plan for the state’s economy. Bob Stefanowski held a news conference at Carrier Home Builders in Plainville on Tuesday morning. Stefanowski said that despite assertions that his opponent, Gov. Ned Lamont, has been a...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Reiss, the main spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is leaving the administration. He announced Tuesday he will depart next month to accept a job as a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Connecticut-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and […]
As one Alex Jones defamation trial began Tuesday in Texas, a judge in Waterbury addressed a series of “housekeeping matters” related to Jones’s separate Connecticut trial, which is set to start in September. During a virtual hearing Tuesday, Judge Barbara Bellis approved the withdrawal of one of...
The idea of wild animal encounters in Connecticut may elicit thoughts of squirrels foraging among the autumn leaves or seagulls sailing the sky as you relax by the beach. However, this year has seen a diverse cast of zoological creatures descending onto the Nutmeg State. 2022 has seen the likes...
A recent realtor.com report, "June 2022 Hottest Housing Markets: Affordability in the Northeast and Midwest," ranked the Hartford area as the 8th hottest housing market for the month and the greater New Haven/Milford area as the 19th hottest.
I watch CBS Sunday morning every week, and this week's episode featured a story about a wonderful scavenger hunt for hidden glass orbs that takes place on Block Island. It's called The Glass Float Project, and 550 numbered and decorated glass orbs are hidden around the Island for the average person to find and keep. It's become a very popular tourist attraction.
On a hill overlooking the Fenton River Valley, John Cooley gestures to a horizon blanketed with trees. It’s the bucolic embodiment of New England’s forested landscape. It’s also the scene of a mystery that’s puzzled scientists for nearly 70 years. What happened to a group of...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman who went missing from a state office building on Tuesday afternoon. State police said troopers responded to a state office building on Lafayette Street in Bridgeport for the report of a missing woman identified as 47-year-old Jessica Miller.
