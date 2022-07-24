ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

See the stroke death rate in Iowa

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

KCCI.com

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers trending upward for 7 straight weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’sCOVID-19 update is showing another increase in positive tests. The weekly number has gone up by about 600. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 7,264 positive tests in the last seven days. This is the seventh week in a row IDPH has reported...
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
KAAL-TV

How many states border Iowa?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Billy Bishop from Kasson!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
KCCI.com

DNR investigating cause of fish kill at Iowa lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources looking for the cause of a fish kill at Storm Lake. DNR biologists say the fish kill is affecting primarily the common carp. Many of that species of fish are washing up on the shores of Storm Lake. Tests are...
KCRG.com

Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial pushed back. Doug Jensen’s attorney filed a motion Monday to move back his trial from September to February. The motion cites ongoing publicity from the January 6th hearings as the...
voiceofalexandria.com

State vows over $4M to UNI partnership with community colleges

Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners. The UNI@IACC...
We Are Iowa

A colorful, destructive species of bug has made its way to Iowa

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Tuesday that the presence of two immature spotted lanternflies were confirmed in Dallas County earlier this month. The spotted lanternfly is a planthopper that has decimated many kinds of fruit, ornamental and woody trees since it...
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa regents approve 4.25% tuition hike for fall

AMES -- State resident undergraduates headed to any of Iowa’s three public universities this fall will pay 4.25 percent more than students did last year after the Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved tuition increases across their campuses. At Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa,...
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair looks to break world record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is looking to break a world cornhole record. Whether it’s called bags or cornhole, the popular game is normally played in backyards and at football tailgates. The fair is holding a tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, and if they get...
voiceofalexandria.com

Disaster funds now available for Iowans recovering from July derecho

Darcie Torres's Marion neighborhood deals with debris and damage from the derecho. (Photo submitted by Darcie Torres) Iowans in five counties hit by a “derecho” storm in early July can now apply for disaster assistance for damage to homes, crops and more. Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster...
US 104.9

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

