I don’t fully understand what people are thinking when I read in the news about a shooting incident in the “hotspot” of lower downtown Denver, and then a mere three days later two of the bystanders, who were unfortunately wounded, are already being photographed at an “ambulance chasing” law firm. One of the bystanders, Bailey Alexander, even comments in the article that her wound is “a million dollar bullet wound”. The other bystander, Yekalo Weldehiwet, comments about how he questions whether “Their (police officers) job description is caring for the public, or is it just themselves they care about?”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO