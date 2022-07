CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The man who created and organized the World Free Fall Convention at Quincy Regional Airport from 1990 to 2001 says he’s thinking about bringing it back. Don Kirlin was one of four people inducted into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame during a June 16 banquet at the Holiday Inn in Champaign. During a recent interview, Kirlin said he has more time to sink his teeth into an event that was one the largest gatherings of skydivers from around the world during its 17-year run — 12 years in Quincy and from 2002 to 2006 in Rantoul.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO