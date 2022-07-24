ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kentucky is the #10 state with the highest stroke death rate

By Stacker
hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Kentucky using data...

www.hazard-herald.com

lite987whop.com

COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb in Kentucky

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to climb, nearly to 20 percent, as there were 15,884 new cases reported in the last week. According to the weekly update, there were also 59 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 16,352 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate jumped to 19.11 percent, up from 17.70 percent the week before. Christian County, along with Todd, remains ‘yellow’ on the community spread map, while Trigg and surrounding counties stayed ‘red’.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

All COVID-19 numbers up in Kentucky

The number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, deaths, and hospitalizations all rose in Kentucky last week. During the week ending Sunday, 15,884 new cases were reported, up from the 12,798 cases reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health the previous week, and giving the state 39,631 new cases over the last three weeks (13,210 per week).
#The Stroke#Kentucky#Heart Disease#Diseases#General Health
wevv.com

1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
KENTUCKY STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Kentucky Gov. Considers Executive Action On Medical Cannabis For These Types Of Patients

One veteran attending a recent town hall meeting said he hopes to be able to say one day that he hasn’t been breaking the law for the past 50 years. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is considering taking executive action to allow patients dealing with chronic pain as well as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to access medical marijuana. That is if the general assembly doesn’t advance the legislation.
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky's largest school district brings back mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s most populous county is back in the COVID-19 red zone, which means the state’s largest public school district has reinstated a mandatory mask policy, effective Monday. Jefferson County Public Schools announced the move after the county fell into the red level, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s largest school district to require face masks as COVID numbers spike

Kentucky’s largest school district will require universal masking on school property as Jefferson County moves into the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The change begins Monday and lasts until Jefferson County comes out of the red, media outlets reported. It comes a little more than two weeks before classes resume in Jefferson County Public Schools.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

How Many Guns Are Traced to Crimes in Kentucky

Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Kentucky farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Clay County lawyer named newest military judge for Kentucky National Guard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky attorney is one of the newest military judges for the Kentucky National Guard. Army Lt. Col. Richard Couch, a JAG Officer for the Kentucky National Guard and Assistant Clay County Attorney in Manchester, Kentucky was officially installed during a ceremony on July 1, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

A storied Kentucky town ‘dissolves’, others may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
KENTUCKY STATE

