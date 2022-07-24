Kentucky is the #10 state with the highest stroke death rate

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to climb, nearly to 20 percent, as there were 15,884 new cases reported in the last week. According to the weekly update, there were also 59 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 16,352 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate jumped to 19.11 percent, up from 17.70 percent the week before. Christian County, along with Todd, remains ‘yellow’ on the community spread map, while Trigg and surrounding counties stayed ‘red’.
The number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, deaths, and hospitalizations all rose in Kentucky last week. During the week ending Sunday, 15,884 new cases were reported, up from the 12,798 cases reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health the previous week, and giving the state 39,631 new cases over the last three weeks (13,210 per week).
When you ask University of Louisville medical student Blair Wooten why she wants to be an OB-GYN, she talks about her mother, who became pregnant in college, and ended up dropping out. “She always says she went to college until she couldn’t fit in the desk anymore because she was...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is leading an effort to help protect more people through COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics. It’s an effort with health departments across the commonwealth and several health-related organizations,...
The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, money begins to flow to local governments including in Louisville and across Kentucky, to help address the nation's opioid crisis. This all comes after a $26 billion settlement was reached in a series of lawsuits between states and opioid manufacturers and distributors. To help...
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky man is the first patient in the world to receive cancer therapy, which has kept his cancer from returning. John Hornsby Sr. of Latonia swore ongoing stomach pain was coming from a hernia. "I was either in the bathroom sick or in my bed...
One veteran attending a recent town hall meeting said he hopes to be able to say one day that he hasn’t been breaking the law for the past 50 years. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is considering taking executive action to allow patients dealing with chronic pain as well as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to access medical marijuana. That is if the general assembly doesn’t advance the legislation.
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s most populous county is back in the COVID-19 red zone, which means the state’s largest public school district has reinstated a mandatory mask policy, effective Monday. Jefferson County Public Schools announced the move after the county fell into the red level, the...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most Kentucky students go back to school in just a few weeks. School districts are starting to put COVID-19 protocols in place to hopefully keep numbers down this school year. They’re also debating if students should be required to wear masks. “We will follow whatever...
Kentucky’s largest school district will require universal masking on school property as Jefferson County moves into the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The change begins Monday and lasts until Jefferson County comes out of the red, media outlets reported. It comes a little more than two weeks before classes resume in Jefferson County Public Schools.
Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
John Luther “Casey” Jones was a Kentucky-raised boy who grew up to gain beloved stature as a train engineer, known all over America. But that wide acclaim came after his tragic death — though heroic — by a train accident in Mississippi. Jones life and story...
Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky attorney is one of the newest military judges for the Kentucky National Guard. Army Lt. Col. Richard Couch, a JAG Officer for the Kentucky National Guard and Assistant Clay County Attorney in Manchester, Kentucky was officially installed during a ceremony on July 1, 2022.
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Protect Kentucky Access campaign was at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington on Saturday. The campaign was there to educate people about Amendment Two, which is on the ballot this year for the Kentucky Constitution. The group is hoping the amendment won’t pass...
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
Comments / 1