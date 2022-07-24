ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. pulls off upset, gets upset in 4x100m relays at track worlds

By OlympicTalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. women’s 4x100m pulled off the upset. The U.S. men’s 4x100m got upset. The penultimate day of the world track and field championships produced surprises in the final two races on Saturday night’s program. Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and TeeTee Terry stunned a...

Comments / 49

Marvin Britt
3d ago

The United States still have more gold championships in relays than any country over the last 20 to 30 years than any country Jamaica had a nice run during the Bolt period

Reply
5
Ricky Walker
3d ago

way go ladies...nice time...great looking team ..hard work and working together paid off.

Reply
9
the one eye man
2d ago

Unfortunately there are still those that hate it. Welcome to America. Congratulations girls.

Reply
7
