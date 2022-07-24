Wyoming is the #10 state with the lowest stroke death rate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mental health urgent care clinic, the first of its kind in Wyoming, will open sometime this fall in Cheyenne, its company’s president told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. Emily Loos of LIV Health said the clinic will open on...
Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
In one of Wyoming's most progressive House districts, a race has emerged between an established policy mind and a younger, up-and-coming challenger looking to flip the status quo in Wyoming upside down. Democrats Liz Storer and Ryan Sedgeley are competing...
JACKSON — A lawsuit filed Monday seeks to halt Wyoming’s abortion ban from going into effect Wednesday, arguing that the ban violates the state constitution and women’s rights to access health care. The civil lawsuit, filed in Teton County District Court, requests a temporary restraining order be...
GLENDO – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) started reintroducing sauger to the North Platte River, above the Glendo Reservoir, in 2017, with the main goals of the project being to reintroduce a native species and provide a sport fish. Sauger is expected to reside in the river more frequently than walleye, providing fishing opportunities on the North Platte between Glenrock and Glendo.
On Monday a complaint was filed against the state of Wyoming by abortion providers, Chelsea's Fund, and several Wyoming residents seeking to temporarily block the enforcement of the state’s abortion trigger ban. The ban, which is set to take effect Wednesday, would ban all abortions in the state with...
CASPER, Wyo. — Harmful algae bloom advisories are in effect at eight Wyoming waterbodies, with four additional waterbodies under investigation after reports of possible blooms of cyanobacteria, according to an online advisories map of the state. Harmful cyanobacterial blooms, also known as blue-green algae blooms, can pose health risks...
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging other western states to utilize geothermal energy with a new initiative released on Tuesday. The new initiative, titled “The Heat Beneath Our Feet,” is part of Polis’ new duties as incoming chair of the Western Governors’ Association, which focuses on public policy that affects western states. The organization is hosting its annual conference in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho this week.
The State of Wyoming has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit contesting its new voter ID law. The lawsuit says that by passing the state's voter ID law, which was enacted in 2021, Wyoming's legislators violated multiple sections of Wyoming's Constitution.
The conference room at the Hilton Garden Inn in Casper was packed to the brim on Saturday, July 16 as the Rocky Mountain Art Show brought together artist Chris Navarro and art enthusiasts from all over the state for a night of food, drinks, fellowship and, of course, art. And...
A Casper man and a California man each were sentenced recently to more than six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Casper, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records. Richard Calvert Brown, 37, of Casper, and Jonathan Frank Krantz, 51, of Orland, California, were...
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Chapter of the Dallas Safari Club will be hosting an event at Frontier Brewery, 150 W. 2nd St. in Casper, that will aim to help people understand proposed new rules for distributing hunting licenses to residents and nonresidents. The meeting is being...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist people impacted by the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak. While the shelter was closed on Tuesday morning, volunteers are standing by in case the need for assistance arises again, the Red Cross of Wyoming said on Tuesday.
RIVERTON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (also referred to as LAST) has recently announced the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction. The Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame celebrates Wyoming firefighters who have demonstrated. contribution and service...
Harriet Hageman's opponents in Wyoming's U.S. House race continue to focus criticism on Hageman's involvement in a Flaming Gorge water pipeline project initiated more than a decade ago. Last week, Hageman put out a press release and an...
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department begins to draft a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan to help guide elk management in western Wyoming for the foreseeable future, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This plan is the next step in the department’s elk feedgrounds collaborative...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County International Airport said Tuesday that a decision was made about two weeks ago to stand up a large air tanker/very large air tanker base to assist with firefighting operations in the region. The decision came in time for the airport to assist with...
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
CASPER, Wyo. — The high price of gasoline may be painful for consumers at the pump but it has also led to an increase in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in Wyoming as well as severance tax revenues for the state. Oil and gas rig counts...
