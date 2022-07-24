Wyoming is the #10 state with the lowest stroke death rate

GLENDO – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) started reintroducing sauger to the North Platte River, above the Glendo Reservoir, in 2017, with the main goals of the project being to reintroduce a native species and provide a sport fish. Sauger is expected to reside in the river more frequently than walleye, providing fishing opportunities on the North Platte between Glenrock and Glendo.

