ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming is the #10 state with the lowest stroke death rate

By Stacker
Douglas Budget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Wyoming using data...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 5

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the worst commutes in Wyoming

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

See the stroke death rate in Idaho

Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
State
Wyoming State
svinews.com

Jackson attorneys sue to block Wyoming abortion ban

JACKSON — A lawsuit filed Monday seeks to halt Wyoming’s abortion ban from going into effect Wednesday, arguing that the ban violates the state constitution and women’s rights to access health care. The civil lawsuit, filed in Teton County District Court, requests a temporary restraining order be...
WYOMING STATE
pcrecordtimes.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Department sauger reintroduction to move into monitoring phase

GLENDO – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) started reintroducing sauger to the North Platte River, above the Glendo Reservoir, in 2017, with the main goals of the project being to reintroduce a native species and provide a sport fish. Sauger is expected to reside in the river more frequently than walleye, providing fishing opportunities on the North Platte between Glenrock and Glendo.
GLENDO, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Disease Control
Douglas Budget

Colorado governor urges western states to embrace geothermal energy

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging other western states to utilize geothermal energy with a new initiative released on Tuesday. The new initiative, titled “The Heat Beneath Our Feet,” is part of Polis’ new duties as incoming chair of the Western Governors’ Association, which focuses on public policy that affects western states. The organization is hosting its annual conference in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho this week.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Of Wyoming Says Voter ID Lawsuit Lacks Merit, Asks For Dismissal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The State of Wyoming has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit contesting its new voter ID law. The lawsuit says that by passing the state’s voter ID law, which was enacted in 2021, Wyoming’s legislators violated multiple sections of Wyoming’s Constitution.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Casper, California Men Sentenced for Methamphetamine-Related Crimes

A Casper man and a California man each were sentenced recently to more than six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Casper, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records. Richard Calvert Brown, 37, of Casper, and Jonathan Frank Krantz, 51, of Orland, California, were...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
capcity.news

Red Cross providing aid to people impacted by Sugarloaf Fire in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist people impacted by the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak. While the shelter was closed on Tuesday morning, volunteers are standing by in case the need for assistance arises again, the Red Cross of Wyoming said on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Opponents Continue Attacks On Hageman’s Water Pipeline Deal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Harriet Hageman’s opponents in Wyoming’s U.S. House race continue to focus criticism on Hageman’s involvement in a Flaming Gorge water pipeline project initiated more than a decade ago. Last week, Hageman put out a press release and an...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Elk Management Plan in Western Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department begins to draft a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan to help guide elk management in western Wyoming for the foreseeable future, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This plan is the next step in the department’s elk feedgrounds collaborative...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy