Boston, MA

Massachusetts Police arrest man after allegedly dealing drugs out of a Macy’s store

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“At about 12:46 PM, on Friday, July 22, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), responded to a radio call for a shoplifter in custody at Macy’s, 450 Washington...

www.newbedfordguide.com

whdh.com

Police arrest man for threatening people with machete and drug possession

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Jorge Gonzalez for threatening people with a machete and possession of fentanyl Tuesday afternoon. Police said the Dorchester man was involved in two incidents earlier Tuesday where he threatened several people with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle. A police officer working by Columbia Road spotted Gonzalez’s car after a description was given out. Multiple police units were called in to stop the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills Seized by Worcester Police

A lengthy investigation led to officers seizing hundreds of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, according to the city's police department. Worcester police entered three locations and a car after they saw the target of the warrant, Ramon Mateo, leave his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

16-Year-Old Arrested, Two Guns Recovered, 8 Mopeds Seized

At about 7:15 PM, on Friday, July 22, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control Unit made an arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile male from Boston while in the area of Norfolk Street and Babson Street in Mattapan. Officers observed the suspect approach another male while lifting his...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Teenage Suspect Under Arrest After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Roxbury

At about 1:55 PM on Monday July 25, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a teenage suspect on firearm related charges following an investigation that originated in the area of 75 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group gathered near the footbridge which adjoins the Madison Park High School and the John D. O’Bryant High School. As the officers approached the group, one male, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Quincy, immediately fled on foot, discarding a red ‘fanny pack’ as he fled. The suspect was stopped in the area of 757 Shawmut Avenue following a brief foot pursuit and placed in custody without incident after officers recovered an unidentified semi-automatic handgun loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition from the discarded red bag. Officers also located and seized several small plastic bags of marijuana from the recovered bag.
QUINCY, MA
WWLP

New Hampshire man sentenced for drug and gun offenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was sentenced Wednesday in Boston for drug and firearm offenses. Brandon Ortiz, 25, of Manchester, N.H., was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to District B2 Make On-Site Firearm Arrest of Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17′: Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

BOSTON — A teen is under arrest after allegedly threatening a Keolis conductor with a knife over the weekend. MBTA Transit Police say the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the South Station Commuter Rail station. According to authorities, the conductor told police he was trying to be helpful and had asked a young woman where she was going to try and make sure she was on the right train.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

State Police Academy instructors under investigation after trainees forced to crawl on hot pavement; 20 treated for injuries

Nearly two dozen Massachusetts State Police trainees suffered abrasions and blisters after being forced to “bear crawl” across hot pavement during an unauthorized training exercise at the New Braintree academy, an agency spokesman confirmed. The incident earlier this month triggered an internal investigation and a rush of transfers...
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
liveboston617.org

RECORDS AND MUGSHOT RELEASED: Suspect With Loaded Firearm Last Month is Repeat Offender and Possible Murder

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

