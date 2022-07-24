ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eric Paschall staying in the NBA after all?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GllrS_0gr3SSFo00

The Greek basketball world was shaken when SDNA.gr announced yesterday about Panathinaikos OPAP Athens being interested to sing NBA forward Eric Paschall. However, Greek website sport24 and its journalist Alexandros Trigas report that the player has found an offer from an NBA team and will stay in the top basketball league next season. SDNA.gr later confirmed the information.

Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The Eric Paschall dream seems to be over.

Panathinaikos reportedly back off of pursuing the Utah Jazz forward 🤔

basketnews.com/news-175567-pa…4:53 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Eric Paschall labels Panathinaikos link as “false news”

sportando.basketball/en/eric-pascha…3:44 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Free agents still available:

Collin Sexton

Dennis Schroder

Eric Bledsoe

Montrezl Harrell

LaMarcus Aldridge

Jeremy Lamb

Carmelo Anthony

DeMarcus Cousins

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Hassan Whiteside

Blake Griffin

Eric Paschall

Juancho Hernangomez

Rajon Rondo

Dwight Howard – 9:32 AM

The Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall was linked with Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in recent reports by Greek media outlets. However, the player himself denied his possible move to Europe with the following tweet: “False News.” Paschall added that he “never agreed to anything.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022

His star teammate Donovan Mitchell joined Paschall on Twitter, writing, “They have been doing that a lot recently.” -via BasketNews / July 22, 2022

George Zakkas: Panathinaikos BC are trying to make a big move on the market and they want to add Eric Paschall in their roster, according to @SdnaGr sources. #paobc -via Twitter @ZakkasGeorge / July 22, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
All Knicks

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Reuniting With Former Team?

The New York Knicks traded Kemba Walker away on draft night, but it appears the former All-Star might have a new home ... one that's quite familiar to the veteran point guard. The Charlotte Hornets, who drafted Walker in 2011 while still under their Bobcats branding, are reportedly exploring a way to bring back their former franchise point guard. The Athletic was the first to report such interest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Juancho Hernangomez News

The Toronto Raptors made a notable signing this Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with forward Juancho Hernangomez. In late June, the Utah Jazz waived Hernangomez. He appeared in 17 games for them last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Hernangomez's career in the NBA hasn't taken...
NBA
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Trading for Donovan Mitchell Unlikely

The NBA rumor mill never takes days off. Today Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote an article that made headlines for several teams. The main takeaway was the Boston Celtics offering a significant trade package for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The second part of Charania's story provided an update...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek#Basketnews#Panathinaikos Opap Athens
On3.com

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt signs with Klutch Sports

Another former Kentucky Wildcat is teaming up with Rich Paul and the popular Klutch Sports Group. On Tuesday, it was announced that Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt is now a client for Klutch Sports, joining the likes of Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Boston Jr., Anthony Davis, Trey Lyles, Tyrese Maxey, and John Wall as one-time ‘Cats signed with the agency. Vanderbilt, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season, was previously presented by Bill Duffy of BDA Sports Management.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the Russell Westbrook rumors this offseason. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers' flamboyant point guard has drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and the Jazz. If Utah ends up dealing its All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell this summer, then...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Juancho Hernangomez, Raptors Agree To One-Year Deal

After all, the Raptors have agreed to a one-year contract with Hernangomez, according to Doug Smith of The Record. Hernangomez, 26, is 6-foot-9 and spent last season with the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz, appearing in 40 games overall. Perhaps his most notable achievement was co-starring with Adam Sandler in the Netflix basketball movie, Hustle.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Small Forwards Who Won The Finals MVP Award: LeBron James Has Won 4, Larry Bird Won 3

Winning an NBA Championship is possibly the greatest achievement in the world for an NBA player. After all, it is the eternal goal of every athlete who comes into the league wanting to make a name for themselves. It is also the most difficult task to accomplish because the path to the title is a long and exhausting one. It takes something special to be a champion, and only one team out of thirty gets to experience this every single year. What is equally as impressive, on an individual level, is the stand-out player during a Finals series where a Finals MVP is crowned. Since the 1969 Finals, we have seen a Finals MVP every year.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opposing NBA executives not happy about the Boston Celtics adding Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics now have one of if not the strongest rotations in the league from top to bottom, to the delight of the team’s fans and the dismay of those of other teams. But it is not just fans of other franchises who are feeling some trepidation at the thought of facing Boston’s revamped roster next season. Executives of opposing ball clubs around the NBA are also none too pleased about the Celtics’ offseason upgraded, and have been sharing their displeasure with Heavy’s veteran NBA reporter Steve Bulpett.
NBA
All 76ers

Have Sixers Shown Interest in Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell?

The Utah Jazz are turning a critical page this offseason. When the 2022-2023 NBA season begins, the Jazz will play without their now-former star center Rudy Gobert for the first time since 2013. After another disappointing playoff run, Utah looked to shake things up in the offseason. With a substantial...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy