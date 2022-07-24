ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bf7nW_0gr3OHMX00

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed. In August, the company disclosed that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel, and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing, or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said it expects court approval of the settlement terms as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

Efforts to protect New Yorkers from extreme heat

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said they expect to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lottery ticket worth $18.9M sold in New York

YONKERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot winning ticket was sold for the New York Lotto drawing on July 20. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $18.9 million and was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Westchester County.
NEWS10 ABC

Woman killed in Central Ave crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A serious crash took place on Central Avenue near Robin Street on Thursday night. The Albany Police department said a Kathleen McBride, 52, of Albany, was struck by a van and has been pronounced dead. Police said the van was traveling on Central Avenue when...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Mobile#Data Breach#Social Security#New Yorkers#At T#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Kristen Walters

Popular New York retail chain offering "total inventory blowout" as they prepare to close multiple stores

A popular retail store chain in New York state is closing multiple locations this month. Local shoppers lament that at least three Olympia Sports locations in Massena, Potsdam, and Ogdensburg will be closing their doors for good. This news comes as a blow to many community members who have come to rely on Olympia Sports for all their sports-related needs.
MASSENA, NY
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
CNET

Stimulus Checks 2022: First Tax Rebate Payments Going Out. Who Is Eligible for the Money?

Some New Mexico residents may have already received their first payments. Californians can look for their inflation relief checks as soon as October. To lessen the blow of rampant inflation and guard against the growing threat of recession, an increasing number of states are sending money to residents in the form of tax rebates or inflation-relief checks. One of the latest is South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to send taxpayers tax refund checks by the end of 2022. Massachusetts could be next, where the state legislature hopes to send money by the end of September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy