Lexus unveiled the production version LFA supercar back in 2010, after three concept versions were unveiled in 2005 and in 2007, and then again in 2008 in roadster form. Even if the car stayed in production until 2012 with only 500 units built, at the end of 2020 the company still had one LFA unit unsold. Still, the LFA proved itself to be a very good investment: after being bought new for $375,000 there are units out there these days selling for more than $1 million.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO