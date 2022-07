This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Traveling the world on tour may sound like pure rock‘n’roll, but the mental and physical toll it can take on even the fittest of artists is well known. Once upon a time, it was all about continuing the party post-show, but now many artists focus on rest and recovery in a bid to keep healthy in body and mind for the remainder of their tour dates.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO