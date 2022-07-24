Mississippi is the #1 state with the highest stroke death rate

A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.

5 DAYS AGO