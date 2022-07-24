ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi is the #1 state with the highest stroke death rate

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Investigated the stroke death rate in Mississippi using data...

Mississippi reported first Moneypox case

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has reported its first case of Monkeypox, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Monday, July 25. MSDH did not identify the individual nor where the individual lives. Health officials are working to identify any people who may have come in contact...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Tupelo Daily Journal. July 21, 2022. The Federal Bureau of Investigation satellite office in Oxford should remain where it is. Moving it is illogical on several levels, the least of which being a waste of money on an unnecessary expense that is likely driven more by politics than law enforcement.
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, four, seven, four) (one, four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four) (seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000.
Mississippi councilman wants to challenge law on police pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
Mississippi officials issue alert for two missing teens

Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades. The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway...
WJTV 12

What to know about Mississippi’s 2022 tax-free weekend

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are getting ready to take advantage of the 2022 tax-free weekend. The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and midnight Saturday, July 30. According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, Sales […]
Sad day for WBRZ, Earl Phelps is leaving going back to Mississippi

He'll move to Greenville, Mississippi, where he has family and work at a television station covering Mississippi's Delta region. Glad he is moving to be around family, but Greenville is not a very desirable place to live. Member since Nov 2014. 18197 posts. Online. Posted on 7/23/22 at 1:17 pm...
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
Three Mississippi women arrested for defrauding Coffeeville School District out of $45,0000

State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday that former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs have been arrested on charges of fraudulent statements/representations, conspiracy, and obtaining an object of value with intent to defraud. The trio is accused of creating a business for educational...
Mississippi SNAP households eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), students and families in the state can benefit from a new program that aims to bridge the digital divide. MDHS, in partnership with the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), is working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which […]

