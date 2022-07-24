Mississippi is the #1 state with the highest stroke death rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has reported its first case of Monkeypox, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Monday, July 25. MSDH did not identify the individual nor where the individual lives. Health officials are working to identify any people who may have come in contact...
Tupelo Daily Journal. July 21, 2022. The Federal Bureau of Investigation satellite office in Oxford should remain where it is. Moving it is illogical on several levels, the least of which being a waste of money on an unnecessary expense that is likely driven more by politics than law enforcement.
KFC — 1005 Goodman Road, Horn Lake. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:. – Toxic Substance Not Properly Identified, Stored and Used. – Plumbing Not Installed with Proper Backflow Devices. The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 19....
A Tennessee woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to issue fraudulent checks to a Mississippi bank. Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity.
A nine-year-old Mississippi boy died when a four-wheeler flipped and wrecked last week. Deputies with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22. The accident happened on North Jordon Street in Carthage in Leake County. Officials believe that...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
A Mississippi man was arrested when officials determined he was driving a Porsche that had been stolen hundreds of miles away in another state. Boris Womack Jr., 33 of Vicksburg, was arrested by the Vicksburg Police Department Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen. Womack...
Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades. The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway...
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are getting ready to take advantage of the 2022 tax-free weekend. The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and midnight Saturday, July 30. According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, Sales […]
A Tuscaloosa woman who has been missing for more than a week is safe in Mississippi, police said Saturday. The 30-year-old woman's family had not heard from her since July 14th, when she reportedly boarded a bus to Jackson, Mississippi with a man who returned to Tuscaloosa without her Monday.
A popular shoe store in Mississippi is closing its current location this month but reopening in a different spot. When many small businesses in Mississippi are struggling to keep their doors open right now, we are happy to report that one popular Mississippi retail shoe store is thriving.
He'll move to Greenville, Mississippi, where he has family and work at a television station covering Mississippi's Delta region. Glad he is moving to be around family, but Greenville is not a very desirable place to live. Member since Nov 2014. 18197 posts. Online. Posted on 7/23/22 at 1:17 pm...
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.
State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday that former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs have been arrested on charges of fraudulent statements/representations, conspiracy, and obtaining an object of value with intent to defraud. The trio is accused of creating a business for educational...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), students and families in the state can benefit from a new program that aims to bridge the digital divide. MDHS, in partnership with the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), is working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which […]
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash involving an 18-wheeler. An official with the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg. The two-vehicle accident involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. In the...
The Louisiana Bond Commission today refused to approve a $39 million line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to build an electrical substation. It also came with a call to throw the mayor and city council out of office. "This is called anarchy," Louisiana Secretary of...
