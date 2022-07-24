ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See the stroke death rate in Illinois

By Stacker
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Illinois using data...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/27/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement officers from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin for this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Awareness Day” enforcement campaign today, on this Wednesday, July 27th. The campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials report speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Illinois#Disease Control#Diseases#General Health
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Flooding rains; CPS to pay back $87.5 million; record cannabis sales

Torrential downpours overnight has caused massive flooding in the Metro East and across the river in St. Louis. Some areas reported around a foot of rain from a line of storms that moved through the area for several hours with more on the way. According to data from the National Weather Service, rainfall this intense in the area only occurs once every 500 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Domestic violence reports surge in Illinois

(The Center Square) – A new report confirms a surge in domestic violence reports across Illinois as the pandemic unfolded. The Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received nearly 30,000 calls in 2021, up 9% from the year before and 22% more than in 2019. That’s according to the “Measuring Safety: Gender-based Violence in Illinois” study conducted by The Network, a Chicago-based group advocating against domestic violence.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Bailey blames Pritzker for Illinois DCFS failures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services stood before lawmakers on Tuesday. The state agency has been under recent scrutiny on their effectiveness when it comes to protecting children. Eight children have died since December while cases of neglect or abuse were under investigation by...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

As Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.02 Billion, Illinois Sees a $1 Million Winner

While no ticket matched all of Tuesday's six numbers for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, Illinois did sell a $1 million winning ticket. According to the Mega Millions website, six states sold eight "Match 5" winning tickets, winning $1 Million each: California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Officials say New Jersey and New York each sold two "Match 5" winning tickets.
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving in Illinois?

Let's be honest, we've all done it. Eating while driving, but have you ever thought if it's illegal to do in Illinois?. Whether we are traveling for a vacation or running through the drive-thru real quick to get back to work eating in the car has gotten a little convenient for a lot of people. I know I've done it. When you're busy at work and just don't have time to drive back and eat your meal, you just eat in the can on the way back to work. But, is it illegal?
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL
wlds.com

IL Awards Conditional Licenses For 149 New Adult Use Cannabis Facilities, Jacksonville Location on the List

Illinois is awarding nearly 150 new adult use cannabis dispensary licenses, including one that will allow a Jacksonville dispensary to open its doors. 149 conditional licenses were the first to be issued by the state’s recreational cannabis law late this week. The awarding of the licenses are based off of 3 lotteries conducted last year. Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto says the awardees reflect the state’s commitment to equity with the new awardees being 41% majority black-owned and 4% Latino-owned.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois marijuana sales bring in record $1.5B

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational cannabis sales reached a new record for Illinois for the 2022 fiscal year, bringing in $1.5 billion in revenue. The State will collect $445 million in tax revenue from the record profits, a 50% increase compared to 2021. Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue generated from cannabis […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois governor candidates stake positions on law enforcement, pensions

(The Center Square) – The candidates for Illinois governor are staking out their priorities when it comes to law and order and first responder pensions. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act, a broad criminal justice reform measure that eliminates cash bail in most instances beginning in January. He and Democrats stand by the measure.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy