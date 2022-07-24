See the stroke death rate in Illinois

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement officers from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin for this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Awareness Day” enforcement campaign today, on this Wednesday, July 27th. The campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials report speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.
