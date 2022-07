SEVERN, MD- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at the 1800 block of Oriole Court on Sunday. “The victim advised police that what they believed to be four black male juveniles approached them as they stopped in the 8200 block of Stewarton Court in Severn,” according to investigators. “One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun and demanded all of the victim’s property.”

SEVERN, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO