Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (7/18/22)!. We will be bringing you full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw as WWE continues down the road to SummerSlam. On tonight's episode, WWE comes home to Madison Square Garden for the first episode of Monday Night Raw in an era where Vince McMahon has retired from all roles in WWE. Roman Reigns will wrestle on TV in a rare match tonight, Rey Mysterio is set to celebrate 20 years in WWE tonight, and much more is likely to go down on the final episode of Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam 2022.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO