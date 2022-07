On July 22 at 2:33 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. During the stop, a passenger in the car jumped out, grabbed a handgun that was in his waistband, and threw it before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended without further incident. A polymer 9mm ghost gun– meaning the gun did not have a serial number–was recovered and phencyclidine / PCP.

