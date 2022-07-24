What qualities should we look for in a leader?
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writershttps://www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0