Florida sees an abundance of thunderstorms in the summer season. According to the National Weather Service, Florida can report 70 to 100 days with thunderstorms a year. "The temperature of the surface of the Earth heats rather quickly, which allows for the atmosphere to reach convective temperature, which in turn allows for cumulous clouds to develop," FPREN Meteorologist Justin Ballard said. "The taller the cloud, the more likely there is to be charge-separation, which leads to lightning."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO