Michael McDowell is the fifth driver to have been issued a massive penalty by NASCAR as a result of this past weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. Before Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified from first and second place, respectively, in Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, costing them 52 and 51 points in the standings, Petty GMS Motorsports teammates Erik Jones and Ty Dillon were issued 35-point penalties for a separate infraction.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO