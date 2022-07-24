ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here comes the Typhoon: Comeback win sends Antigo to regional final

By Scott Walbeck swalbeck@antigojournal.com
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago
It didn’t come easy, but the Antigo American Legion Post Three baseball team has advanced to the finals of the Class AA regional being played in Merrill.

The Typhoon won two of three contests, defeating Merrill 5-3 on Friday night, before splitting its Saturday games, falling to favorite Rhinelander 5-3 and rallying for an exciting walk off win over Medford 5-4, to advance to Sunday play and another crack at Rhinelander, this time with a trip to State on the line.

