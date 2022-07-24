ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Florida woman holding pitchfork, whip, arrested outside Publix during rainstorm

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9MX7_0gr33s9I00
Arrested: Lisa Anne Slone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida woman is accused of causing a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot while wielding a pitchfork and whip during a rainstorm, authorities said.

Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.

Dash camera video from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper showed Slone in the parking lot of a Publix in Clermont at about 2:12 p.m. EDT.

Slone can be seen pointing her whip at the patrol car before walking away, WFLA-TV reported. She shortly walked back into the parking lot and pointed her pitchfork at the trooper, according to the television station.

According to an arrest report by David Moss, the FHP trooper disarmed Slone, who refused to be handcuffed. After taking Slone to the ground, Moss placed Slone into an FHP cruiser.

The trooper said he spoke with the manager of Publix, who said Slone was attempting to sell teddy bears behind the store. She then ran around the parking lot and stabbed a minivan in the parking lot with the pitchfork.

The owner of the vehicle said he did not want any police involvement and said he would fix the damages to the minivan on his own, WFLA reported.

According to the dashcam video, Slone tells the trooper “God is great” and “God is in control.”

Slone was able to unbuckle her seat belt and kicked at the right door window of the cruiser, the arrest report stated. Moss wrote that Slone appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug” but did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

Slone was booked into the Lake County Jail and arraigned on Wednesday morning, according to online records. She remains in jail, and bail was set at $2,000, records show.

Slone is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15, court records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Clermont, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
City
Ocoee, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Arrested Following Fatal Crash on A1A

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 29 year-old Oneil Edwards was arrested Monday by the Daytona Beach Police Department for his role in a car accident that killed a man from Ormond Beach. The incident reportedly started with a dispute at the Ocean Deck Restaurant and Beach Bar. Officers received a call...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Deputies backed in fatal Brevard shooting

A federal appeals court Monday upheld a verdict in favor of two Brevard County sheriff’s deputies accused of using unreasonable force in the shooting death of a man in 2013. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the estate of Christopher Greer in the civil lawsuit. Deputies James Haman and Diomedis Canela shot Greer in his home after responding to a call about an altercation between Greer and his brother and sister-in law, according to court records.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police say missing veteran has been found

ORLANDO, Fla. — UPDATE: Erdman was found safe. Orlando police have issued a missing and endangered alert for a military veteran. Officials say Anthony Erdman, 54, was last seen at the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, where he was taken for a medical evaluation. He was wearing khaki shorts...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Whip#Pitchfork#Wfla#Fhp
WCVB

Mass. driver suffers seizure, crashes into child on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Massachusetts driver suffered a seizure and lost control of their vehicle, smashing through a toll booth and striking a child in Daytona Beach, Florida officials say. The Daytona Beach News-Journal, citing a report from Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials, said Christian Rivera...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona condo pioneer dies at 104

Edwin W. Peck Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday, July 26, only a month after Peck Park was dedicated in Daytona Beach Shores in his honor. Mr. Peck, 104, was the pioneer of oceanfront condominiums in the Daytona Beach area, shaping the character of east Florida’s coastline. The area's tallest building bears his name.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
Action News Jax

Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon. Volusia County Beach Safety Officials say the 33-year-old man was wading in waist-deep water just before 3 p.m. near the Silver Beach Ave. access point when he was bitten on the foot by a presumed shark.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Firefighters battle blaze at home at The Plantation in Leesburg

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home at The Plantation in Leesburg. Firefighters from the Leesburg Fire Department, Lake County Fire Rescue and the Groveland Fire Department all responded Sunday night to the structure fire. The fire was reportedly under control within minutes. The blaze was held to the garage...
LEESBURG, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy