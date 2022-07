PITTSFIELD, Mass. A dozen art shows and exhibits will be showcased during the First Fridays Artswalk on Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., with most art on display all month long. Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will present Indoors Out! Free Kids’ Paint & Sip on Friday, Aug. 5, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North Street. Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will also present a Children’s Scavenger Hunt for art from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Children who complete the hunt will receive a coupon for a free ice cream or frozen yogurt. A copy of the hunt can be found at downtownpittsfield.com a few days before the event, or at the Paint & Sip location above.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO