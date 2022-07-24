ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam, CT

Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVID CRARY
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyNNF_0gr2yhlC00
Abortion Catholic Hospitals Residents from various communities in mostly rural northeastern Connecticut stage a protest outside Day Kimball Hospital, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Putnam, Conn. The protesters are concerned with Day Kimball Healthcare's plans to affiliate with Covenant Healthcare, a Catholic health system that abides by directives set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh) (Susan Haigh)

PUTNAM, Conn. — (AP) — Even as numerous Republican-governed states push for sweeping bans on abortion, there is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks.

These are states such as Oregon, Washington, California and Connecticut, where abortion will remain legal despite the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Concerns in these blue states pertain to such services as contraception, sterilization and certain procedures for handling pregnancy emergencies. These services are widely available at secular hospitals but generally forbidden, along with abortion, at Catholic facilities under directives set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The differing perspectives on these services can clash when a Catholic hospital system seeks to acquire or merge with a non-sectarian hospital, as is happening now in Connecticut. State officials are assessing a bid by Catholic-run Covenant Health to merge with Day Kimball Healthcare, an independent, financially struggling hospital and health care system based in the town of Putnam.

“We need to ensure that any new ownership can provide a full range of care — including reproductive health care, family planning, gender-affirming care and end-of-life care,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat.

Lois Utley, a specialist in tracking hospital mergers, said her organization, Community Catalyst, has identified more than 20 municipalities in blue or purple states where the only acute care hospitals are Catholic.

“We are definitely sliding backwards in terms of comprehensive reproductive health,” Utley said. “Catholic systems are taking over many physician practices, urgent care centers, ambulatory care centers, and patients seeking contraception won’t be able to get it if their physician is now part of that system.”

According to the Catholic Health Association, there are 654 Catholic hospitals in the U.S., including 299 with obstetric services. The CHA says more than one in seven U.S. hospital patients are cared for in a Catholic facility.

The CHA’s president, Sister Mary Haddad, said the hospitals provide a wide range of prenatal, obstetric and postnatal services while assisting in about 500,000 births annually.

“This commitment is rooted in our reverence for life, from conception to natural death,” Haddad said via email. “As a result, Catholic hospitals do not offer elective abortions.”

Protocols are different for dire emergencies when the mother “suffers from an urgent, life-threatening condition during pregnancy,” Haddad said. “Catholic health clinicians provide all medically indicated treatment even if it poses a threat to the unborn.”

This approach is now being mirrored in several states imposing bans that allow abortions only to save a mother’s life. There is concern that doctors governed by such bans — whether a state law or a Catholic directive — may endanger a pregnant woman’s health by withholding treatment as she begins to show ill effects from a pregnancy-related problem.

In California, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener is among those warily monitoring the proliferation of Catholic health care providers, who operate 52 hospitals in his state.

The hospitals provide “superb care to a lot of people, including low-income communities,” Wiener said. But they “absolutely deny people access to reproductive health care."

“It’s the bishop, not professional standards, that are dictating who can receive what health care,” Wiener said. “That is scary.”

Charles Camosy, professor of medical humanities at the Creighton University School of Medicine, says critics of the mergers fail to acknowledge a major benefit of Catholic health care expansion.

“These mergers take place because Catholic institutions are willing to take on the really hard places where others have failed to make money,” he said. “We should focus on what these institutions are doing in a positive way — stepping into the breach where virtually no one else wants to go, especially in rural areas.”

That argument has resonance in mostly rural northeast Connecticut, where Day Kimball serves a population of about 125,000.

Kyle Kramer, Day Kimball’s CEO, said the 104-bed hospital has sought a financial partner for more than seven years and would soon face “very serious issues” if forced to continue alone.

Regarding the proposed merger, he said, “Change is always difficult.”

However, he said Day Kimball would remain committed to comprehensive care if the merger proceeds, seeking to inform patients of all options in such matters as contraception, miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies.

As for abortions, Kramer said Day Kimball had never performed them for the sole purpose of ending a pregnancy and would continue that policy if partnering with Covenant.

Despite such assurances, some residents are concerned that the region’s only hospital would become Catholic-owned. Some merger opponents protested outside the hospital last Monday.

Sue Grant Nash, a retired Day Kimball hospice social worker, described herself as religious but said people’s values should not be imposed on others.

“Very important articles of faith that Catholics may have, and I respect completely, shouldn’t impact the quality of health care that is available to the public,” she said.

There have been related developments in other states.

—In Washington, Democratic state Sen. Emily Randall plans to re-introduce a bill that would empower the attorney general to block hospital mergers and acquisitions if they jeopardize “the continued existence of accessible, affordable health care, including reproductive health care.” Gov. Jay Inslee says he is in support of such a measure.

The state has already passed a bill that bars the state’s religious hospitals from prohibiting health care providers from providing medically necessary care to hasten miscarriages or end nonviable pregnancies, like ectopic pregnancies. Under the new law, patients can sue a hospital if they are denied such care, and providers can also sue if they're disciplined for providing such care.

—In Oregon, the state has new authority to bar religious hospitals from acquiring or merging with another health care entity if that means access to abortion and other reproductive services would be reduced. A law that took effect March 1 requires state approval for mergers and acquisitions of sizable health care entities.

The law also allows the state to consider end-of-life options allowed by hospitals seeking to establish a footprint or expand in Oregon, which in 1994 became the first state to legalize medical aid in dying.

___

Crary reported from New York. Associated Press reporters Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington; Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, and Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic...
WYOMING STATE
WDBO

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

HONOLULU — (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle...
HONOLULU, HI
WDBO

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to some Jif peanut butter products is over

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced that the salmonella outbreak that has been linked to some Jif peanut butter products is over. The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in multiple states along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that as of Wednesday the outbreak is over. They also released data and information collected during their investigations into the salmonella infections that affected Jif brand peanut butter products.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam, CT
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oregon State
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Washington, CT
WDBO

Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged Wednesday as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Oklahoma-based tribes say followed rules on Freedmen rights

Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek)...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDBO

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBO

Bullish Dems split on best choice for Missouri Senate upset

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances for an upset in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race if scandal-tarred former Gov. Eric Greitens becomes the Republican nominee. But they’re divided on which of their two top candidates is the best bet for a victory in November.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Scott Wiener
WDBO

Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — A Wyoming judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect, siding with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would violate the state constitution and harm health care workers and their patients.
WYOMING STATE
WDBO

Democrat Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary to choose who will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Lasry's departure leaves Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Alabama execution to proceed over wishes of victim's family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's governor said Wednesday that she has decided the state will proceed later this week with a plan to execute a man convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago, overriding a plea from the victim's family to spare the man's life. Gov....
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Catholic Health#Health Care#Community Hospitals#Hospice#Republican#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Day Kimball Healthcare
WDBO

Florida teenager battling brain-eating amoeba after family beach trip

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A teenager is fighting for his life in a Florida hospital, weeks after he was infected with a brain-eating amoeba while swimming. 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer was visiting Port Charlotte Beach on July 1 with his family and went swimming. A week later, he had sudden headaches and was experiencing hallucinations, WBBH reported.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WDBO

Abbott commits $1.25M for trauma counseling for Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will provide a $1.25 million grant to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for counseling students and faculty impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. "As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Suspect in Oregon wildfires tied to tree by residents, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Quick-thinking residents are credited with helping police in Oregon arrest a man who is accused of starting two wildfires in the state. Investigators said three residents saw Trennon Smith walking along a roadway, and after a brief struggle, tied him to a tree until officers arrived to arrest him, The New York Times reported.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDBO

First of two former cops convicted in George Floyd's death sentenced to prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The first of two former police officers convicted on federal charges in the death of George Floyd was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson to serve three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to ABC affiliate station KSTP in St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Close encounters: Whales land on, bump into boats in Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts have issued a warning after a humpback whale breached and landed on a boat, days after another boat was nudged by a whale. The Plymouth Harbormaster said in a news release that the whale landed on the bow of a 19-foot vessel in the White Horse Beach area. There were no injuries reported and no significant damage was done to the boat, which was able to return to the boat ramp safely.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WDBO

Volunteer firefighters help deliver baby girl in parking lot of Tennessee church

CULLEOKA, Tenn. — There’s a first time for everything, and now four volunteer firefighters in Tennessee can cross delivering a baby off their bucket lists. The expectant mother was about 30 minutes out from the hospital she was trying to reach when the 911 dispatchers they were talking to at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday advised them to pull over into a large parking lot and get ready, WSMV reported.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
77K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy