ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeWcS_0gr2yYlX00
Shooting: Five men were wounded near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Two victims had life-threatening injuries. (Oleksander Filon/iStock)

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported.

According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, WRIC reported. Two other men also were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-threatening, and the other man was treated at the scene.

Reva Trammell, a Richmond City Councilwoman, said she was at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“I’m over here at the Pitts on Broad Rock Boulevard where people have been shot,” Trammell wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here. It is so awful! They heard the gunshots, people screaming, and running towards the street.”

Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect or suspects, WTVR reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

Five Injured in Shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard

Last night (Saturday) at approximately 11:24 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. RPD officers located five adult males with gunshot wounds outside of a structure. Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broad Rock Boulevard#Cox Media Group
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
77K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy