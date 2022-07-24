ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Taco Bell manager in Dallas poured boiling water on customers, lawsuit alleges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0Ybo_0gr2yG7h00

DALLAS — A lawsuit filed against Taco Bell alleges that a Dallas store manager poured boiled water over two customers after they complained about an incorrect order.

According to the lawsuit, filed July 13 in the 14th Judicial District Court in Dallas County, customers Brittany Davis and a minor identified in court documents as C.T., allege that Taco Bell did not properly train or vet its employees, according to The Dallas Morning News. The 19-page lawsuit lists Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, local franchisee North Texas Bells and two employees who are not identified by name and seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and attorney Paul Grinke, alleges that Taco Bell and its employees displayed gross negligence and hiring negligence, USA Today reported.

The incident occurred on June 17 after Davis and C.T. went through the Taco Bell drive-thru and received their $31 order wrong three times, the lawsuit states.

The two went into the restaurant to resolve the order, and Crump said they were locked inside the restaurant by employees, KXXV-TV reported.

The alleged attack occurred after Davis spoke with employees for about 10 minutes, the lawsuit states.

“Instead of simply correcting the order, a Taco Bell employee threatened to fight C.T., a minor, and the Taco Bell store manager violently and without warning poured a bucket of boiling water over C.T.’s and Brittany’s heads, shoulders, breasts and legs, causing excruciating second- and third-degree burns on their bodies,” the lawsuit states.

A 2½-minute video released by the plaintiffs’ attorneys, shows 12 different camera angles in and outside the restaurant, the Morning News reported. The video shows Davis and C.T. standing at the counter.

As Davis speaks with a woman behind the cash register, an employee in the kitchen grabs a pitcher and fills it with water, according to the video. The employee briefly sets the pitcher on a counter as steam rises from it. Then the employee picks up the pitcher and walks to the front counter, throwing the water toward Davis and C.T., according to the video.

In a statement Saturday, Taco Bell said the company takes the “safety and the wellbeing of team members and customers seriously.” The company said it was in contact with the franchise owner and operator of the location but that it could not comment on any specifics about the lawsuit.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit

A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas County, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bells, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas County, TX
Government
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Fire Continues to Spread

Fire in southern Tarrant County destroys at least three homes.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire spread to multiple buildings in southern Tarrant County. Fox 4 reports that the fire broke out in a rural neighborhood outside of Kennedale around 7 p.m. Three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WDBO

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

DALLAS — (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
KDAF

The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder. Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about...
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

Active shooter reported at Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS — Dallas police are responding to Dallas Love Field Airport for reports of an active shooter at a terminal, the airport said. The police department confirmed it was responding to a report of shots fired. Police said that "the terminal is secure." A ground stop was put in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Boiled Water#Food Drink#North Texas Bells#Dallas Taco Bell#Kxxv Tv
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman man arrested in Thackerville dispensary holdup

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man has been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery and shootout at a Thackerville marijuana dispensary last Thursday night that ended in death for an alleged accomplice. The Love County Sheriff's Office said Clarence Hill checked himself into a Texas hospital...
THACKERVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Fort Worth

53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Dallas-Fort Worth

Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
77K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy