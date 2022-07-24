Kevin Rooney, writer-comedian who worked with Jay Leno, Dennis Miller, dead at 71

Kevin Rooney dies: The actor-comedian died after battling diabetes and renal failure. ( Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kevin Rooney, a two-time Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, died July 9 after a long battle with diabetes and renal failure. He was 71.

Rooney died at his Los Angeles home, his wife, Carole Raphaelle Davis, told The Hollywood Reporter. His friend and former assistant, Jay Mandyam, also confirmed Rooney’s death to the entertainment news website.

Rooney, a veteran stand-up comic, worked with Jay Leno and won Emmys in 1994 and 1995 for writing in a variety or music program for his work on HBO’s “Dennis Miller Live.”

Rooney wrote and co-produced Jay Leno’s first comedy special, “Jay Leno and the American Dream,” in 1986, according to IMDb.com. He also worked on Leno’s “What’s my beef?” rants for “Late Night with David Letterman” during the 1980s, Deadline reported.

“He was the greatest muse a comedian could ever have,” Leno said in a statement via Mandyam. “I got so much material just through conversations with Kevin. The first time I saw him, I thought, ‘Oh boy, this guy is really good.’ It’s a real voice. There’s no gimmicks. He didn’t have a catchphrase. There wasn’t a funny look. When times were rough, they throw out the catchphrase or funny look. Kevin didn’t have any of that.”

Rooney also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and Letterman’s “Late Night” shows. He also wrote for “Politically Incorrect,” “The Golden Palace,” “The Naked Truth,” “Boston Common,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Brothers” and “Til Death,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rooney also played the role of Ira in the 1989 film, “When Harry Met Sally,” according to IMDb.com.

Rooney mentored several young comedians, including Judd Apatow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apatow retweeted the Improv’s announcement of Rooney’s death.”

“He was hilariously funny. His material was so smart and biting,” Apatow wrote. “When I first started he was so kind and taught me so much about stand-up and writing. A legendary person. RIP.”

