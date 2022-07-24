Tennessee is the #7 state with the highest stroke death rate

(The Center Square) – A medical center specializing in burn patients is seeing an uptick of younger, often drug-addicted, homeless people needing attention for outdoor surface burns this summer. Valleywise Health’s Arizona Burn Center hosted a virtual press briefing Monday to discuss the rise in burn-related injuries this summer....
(The Center Square) – Bills proposing additional state spending up to $80 million for expectant mothers, adoptive families and children gained unanimous committee approval in both chambers of the Indiana legislature and now head to the full votes. While many providers of family services expressed thanks for the proposed...
(The Center Square) – Florida is continuing to recruit law enforcement officers from out of state, including a new recruit from Chicago. At the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference this week, Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke about how new state law enforcement benefits and recruitment tools are being used to hire officers from out of state. She pointed to a new recruit from Chicago who moved to Florida and is now a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy.
(The Center Square) - Utah's main crop is a thirsty one and with water becoming more limited, some are wondering if farmers should consider a crop that uses less, according to a report released by Gov. Spencer Cox Wednesday. The report, the third in Cox's "Utah's Coordinated Action Plan for...
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that drugmaker Teva has agreed to contribute more than $4.2 billion in cash and medications to settle lawsuits in various states, including Iowa, that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic. Details of the settlement, announced Tuesday, remain...
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has filed a lawsuit against several of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, alleging they failed to stop a "flood" of prescription opioids that have fueled an epidemic of drug addiction. The lawsuit, filed in a state Superior Court on Tuesday, targets several large...
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s travel and tourism sector is still on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and as Hank Phillips described, that road has gotten a little bumpier as of late. The recovery had been progressing smoothly until the past few months. That’s when...
(The Center Square) — A randomly selected three-judge panel will decide the fate of Louisiana’s law that bans most abortions, but the state’s abortion clinics will remain open until a decision is made. Attorney General Jeff Landry is appealing a court order prohibiting the state's abortion ban...
(The Center Square) – A Virginia vertical farming company will receive at least $66,000 worth of grants to conduct a major operation expansion for its new farm in Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville. The company, AeroFarms, intends to increase production of freshly-grown leafy greens and bring 66...
Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Linn and Benton counties were not included in the declaration, although counties adjacent to the north and east were. Temperatures that could...
(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s unfunded pension liabilities account for a 15.7% share of personal income, the fifth-highest share in the country, according to a recent report. The report, compiled by The Pew Charitable Trusts, compared states based on the financial health of state-administered pension programs, public...
For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth was shaking under south-central Nebraska. The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Jewell County, Kansas, approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior. The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7...
(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody wants to bring some of the lessons he’s learned as a long-time law enforcement officer and a former Marine to the Washington State Legislature next year. He is campaigning to be the Republican nominee for the state Senate seat in the 38th...
Lake Martin is a popular tourism destination that brings enjoyment to all sorts of people, including celebrities. Martha Stewart’s online website, MarthaStewart.com, has ranked Lake Martin among the 15 Most Beautiful Lakes in the United States. Lake Martin stacked up against watery paradises across the country, including waterways such...
BOISE — Idaho has a new Democratic nominee for state attorney general: longtime Idaho attorney Tom Arkoosh, who announced his candidacy Tuesday and will face former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the November election. Attorney Steve Scanlin ran in the primary as a placeholder but withdrew his candidacy...
