Tennessee is the #7 state with the highest stroke death rate

(The Center Square) – Florida is continuing to recruit law enforcement officers from out of state, including a new recruit from Chicago. At the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference this week, Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke about how new state law enforcement benefits and recruitment tools are being used to hire officers from out of state. She pointed to a new recruit from Chicago who moved to Florida and is now a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO