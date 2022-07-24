ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in posts about things people are stealing

By Grieve
 3 days ago

The 9th Precinct tweeted this out the other day... an uptick in catalytic converter theft!. According to the National Insurance...

Daily Mail

Trio steals more than $111,000 worth of jewelry from NYC store in brazen daylight robbery where two men removed panel of glass from display case as woman acted as their lookout

Police are looking for a trio of thieves that were seen conducting a bold daylight jewelry heist in Elmhurst, Queens, at a Zales Jewelry store at Queens Center mall. Two men and one woman, believed to be in their mid-20's, were seen walking into the store just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

PPP Scammer Bought a Bentley With $1.9 Million He Stole

Instead of speeding around in the Bentley he bought with his ill-gotten Paycheck Protection Program funds, Leon Miles will be riding in a police van to prison. Miles, a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 72 months behind bars for stealing $1.9 million by submitting fake claims to the Paycheck Protection Program, created with CARES Act funding to alleviate small businesses’ economic stress from COVID-19 challenges. Prosecutors said Miles falsely claimed his company had more than a $762,000 monthly payroll with 50 employees. With the money, he bought a $250,000 Bentley Continental and a $100,000 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The court seized the cars—one of which was totaled—and the remaining $1.3 million. “Leon Miles indulged himself at the expense of U.S. taxpayers by both defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program and victimizing those business owners who legitimately needed the benefits,” IRS special agent Thomas M. Fattorusso said in a release. “Today’s sentencing is a fair response to Miles’s criminal behavior and he will now face justice behind bars.”
BROOKLYN, NY

