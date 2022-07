SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed extension of Florida's Turnpike would likely to go through Sumter and Marion counties, and some residents have come out against the project. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported on the growing push back from residents against the proposed development, which would cut through the town of Royal, a historic town founded by freed slaves in the mid-1800s.

