See the stroke death rate in Texas

Originally published July 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. The price tag for the Reclaim Idaho education initiative could be much higher than expected. According to language of the initiative, which qualified for the November ballot Friday, the measure could roll back the income tax cuts passed by the 2022 Legislature. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s chief deputy confirmed this in an email last week. And this wording would drive up the cost of the initiative to $573 million a year, according to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative lobbying group opposing the Reclaim initiative.
