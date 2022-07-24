See the stroke death rate in Texas

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is seeing an uptick in fentanyl cases, according to state data. There have been 17 synthetic opioid-related deaths recorded in the first three months of this year, data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Department of Health shows. That's on pace to surpass 42 similar deaths recorded in 2021 and is equal to the total number of these deaths that were recorded in all of 2019.

