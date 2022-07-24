Montana is the #7 state with the lowest stroke death rate

A month after sharing he was "planning some really amazing events" to help support his local Montana community after historic flooding, John Mayer has announced the details. The musician, 44, will host Rise for the River, three benefit concerts at the Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana during the month of August. The first, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, will feature Mayer and his Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir, while the second, set to take place Sunday, Aug. 14, will pair Mayer with his Controlled Danger partner, comedian Dave Chappelle. The final show will be a solo set by the guitarist on Sunday, Aug. 21.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO