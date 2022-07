Though an announcement was made back in October signaling the name change, it appears that the merge is official, and CareMount Medical is now Optum. You may remember back in the day when the group was known as Mount Kisco Medical Group, and now you'll have to get used to a new name and logo...pay attention before you throw those bills with the new logo on them in the trash.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO