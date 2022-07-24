See the stroke death rate in North Dakota

Wildlife is everywhere in North Dakota, even in the city. The strange ways of Mother Nature sometimes leave an animal lost or injured near people’s homes and property. Due to the good nature and helpful spirits of midwesterners, our gut reaction is to help however we can. This is a great instinct to have in most cases but with wildlife, it can sometimes be more harmful to get involved. Every day North Dakota Game and Fish receives phone calls asking about abandoned deer fawns or injured rabbits and more. The good news is, that many of these animals are not actually in danger.

