See the stroke death rate in North Dakota

North Dakota ties with South Dakota for first place in lowest unemployment rate for women. But it doesn't rank in the top five for median pay. The other states that are ranked just below the Dakotas include Utah, Montana, Nebraska, and New Hampshire.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A new COVID-19 vaccine is coming to North Dakota this week. The state is getting a one-time allocation of 7,800 doses of Novavax. Health care providers are being trained about the vaccine and will begin offering the shots soon. The Novavax vaccine is available to...
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's chief people officer is leaving Governor Doug Burgum's cabinet. Stacey Breuer is resigning her position to return to work at Doosan Bobcat North America. She announced her resignation Tuesday, which will become effective August 12th. “Stacey has been an extraordinary leader whose time in state...
(The Center Square) - A consultant recommended 18 new corrections facilities in South Dakota with a price tag of $608.2 million. The DLR Group listed 18 recommendations in a report to the Incarceration Construction Fund Legislative Task Force. Among the projects listed are a new 1,372-bed multi-custody correctional facility to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. It would cost about $338.5 million and take about 33 months to build, according to the report.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a fossil opens the window to history and with each discovery, people are more intrigued. The Paleontology Database puts North Dakota at 11th among states with the most fossil finds. Since 2017, 67-million-year-old Edmontosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered at North Dakota Geological Survey Paleontology’s public dig site south of Mandan.
Wildlife is everywhere in North Dakota, even in the city. The strange ways of Mother Nature sometimes leave an animal lost or injured near people’s homes and property. Due to the good nature and helpful spirits of midwesterners, our gut reaction is to help however we can. This is a great instinct to have in most cases but with wildlife, it can sometimes be more harmful to get involved. Every day North Dakota Game and Fish receives phone calls asking about abandoned deer fawns or injured rabbits and more. The good news is, that many of these animals are not actually in danger.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks for smoke alarm checks after recent fires. SFFR said many of the recent structure fires in the city had one thing in common: they were missing working smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Operating at 44 schools in the district and transporting roughly 9,000 kids...
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced today the North Dakota Lottery contributed $6.7 million to the state during fiscal year 2022. The Lottery provided $5.6 million to the state’s general fund, $800,000 to the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant Fund, and $320,000 to the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our July 25 KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tom Kalb with the NDSU Extension Service. Kalb discussed lawn care in North Dakota, including how to save money, the best advice for watering and mowing the lawn and more.
It remains the most disturbingly violent murders in North Dakota history – The Wolf Family Murders. Here’s a quick synopsis:. In 1920, a man by the name of John Kraft noticed something strange: his neighbors’ laundry was still hanging out to dry despite bad weather. He hadn’t seen or heard from them for a while, either, so he decided to go check on them. He discovered a bloodbath: in the barn were the bodies of Jacob Wolf and two of his young daughters. In the basement of the house, the bodies of Beatta, Jacob’s wife, and their remaining three daughters were discovered alongside the body of their 12-year-old chore boy. – (Tori Jane, Onlyinyourstate.com)
For the 14th year, North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association are offering North Dakota youth an opportunity to become involved in the sheep industry and build their own flock. Youth chosen for the Starter Flock Discounted Loan Program will receive an interest-free...
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award. Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English Language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers;
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is nearing another milestone for medical marijuana. Unity Rd. in Hartford is gearing to open its doors on Wednesday, making it the first state-licensed cannabis dispensary in the state’s history. It’s been a long time coming since 70 percent of South Dakota voters said “yes” to cannabis for medicinal use in November 2020.
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State fair offered a competition for local artists to live out their dreams. And one group performing calls Minot home. The North Dakota State Fair presents its first-ever Hometown Sound event. Artists and bands had to apply for this competition, and only five contestants were selected.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to see a need for both foster and adoptive families across the state. Governor Kristi Noem created the Stronger Families Together initiative in May of 2021 in order to encourage South Dakota families to become foster families. Between May of 2021 and May of 2022, 304 families became licensed to foster in South Dakota, exceeding their goal of 300 families.
