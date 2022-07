BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double off All-Star reliever Jorge López in the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays recovered from another late lapse to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Wednesday night and end a four-game losing streak. Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo sent the game into extra innings with a one-out solo shot in the ninth off Colin Poche (3-1). One night earlier, Poche entered in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and yielded a two-run homer. “I didn’t even think twice about putting him in the ballgame,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. The result, unfortunately for the Rays, was strikingly similar.

